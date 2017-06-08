Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2017) - GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's class A common shares begin trading today on the OTCQB® Venture Market in the United States under the symbol "GVXXF".

The Company's class A common shares will continue to trade under the symbol "GXU" on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The OTCQB Venture Market provides efficient access to U.S. investors, helping Canadian companies build shareholder value with a goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving fair valuation.

Through trading on OTCQB, companies can engage a far greater network of U.S. investor, data distributors and media partners, ensuring U.S. investors have access to the same high-quality information that is available to investors in Canada, but through U.S. platforms and portals used to conduct research.

The corporate and securities law firm of Galanopoulos & Company acts as the Company's OTC Markets Sponsor.

About GoviEx Uranium

GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, and its other uranium properties in Africa.

Information contacts

Website: www.goviex.com

Govind Friedland, Executive Chairman

Daniel Major, Chief Executive Officer

+1 604-681-5529

info@goviex.com

