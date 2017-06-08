Stockholm, 2017-06-08 15:45 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Today, PledPharma announces that the first patient has been included in the clinical study with Aladote® - a drug candidate intended to reduce the acute liver damage associated with acetaminophen/paracetamol poisoning.



Acetaminophen is one of the most commonly used drugs for treatment of fever and pain but at the same time one of most commonly used drugs in both deliberate and accidental overdoses. Intentional overdose of acetaminophen is one of the most common method for suicide attempts among adolescents aged 10-19 years. Today there is no effective treatment of the significant proportion of patients (approximately 25%) who seek medical care only in the later stages of the poisoning process.



The first patient has now been included in a clinical proof of principle study, conducted in collaboration with the University of Edinburgh under the direction of Dr James Dear, one of the leading doctors in the treatment of patients overdosing acetaminophen.



The aim of the study is to document the compound's safety and tolerability as an adjunct to current standard treatment (N-acetylcysteine) for the prevention of acute liver failure. 24 patients is expected to be included in the study.



Dr James Dear, principal investigator and Reader in Pharmacology at the University of Edinburgh, commented ?During the first 24 hours after paracetamol poisoning people usually experience few or no symptoms. Therefore, many patients come to hospital at such a late stage that the current standard treatment is not sufficient to prevent acute liver failure. Calmangafodipir, one of the components of Aladote, has in preclinical studies demonstrated impressive results even in the late stages of the poisoning process, and I look forward to the results of this important proof-of-principle study".



