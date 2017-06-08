

Octopus AIM VCT plc



8 June 2017



Net Asset Value



The Board of Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 5 June 2017 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 122.7 pence per share.



For further information, please contact:



Andrew Buchanan/Kate Tidbury Octopus Investments Limited Tel: 0800 316 2295



Source: Octopus AIM VCT PLC via GlobeNewswire



