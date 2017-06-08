MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- LogicStream Health, Inc. announced today that Community Medical Centers (Community) in Fresno, Calif. will implement its Clinical Process Improvement solutions to drive effective clinical processes and highly reliable healthcare for its patients and providers. Community is the latest in a line of leading health systems capitalizing on LogicStream's solutions to truly understand the relationship between clinical processes and their impact on outcomes.

"As an organization, Community is focused on delivering the best clinical outcomes for our patients. Having a holistic understanding of how our clinical processes impact outcomes is critical to that objective," said Dr. Judi Binderman, VP-Corporate CMIO at Community. "With LogicStream, our medical leadership and operational teams have self-service access to the information they need to drive standardized care delivery and tremendous insight into where clinical process and care delivery improvements can be made."

"Clinical Process Improvement is directly aligned with our mission of improving the health of our community," said Dr. Mark Kestner, Chief Medical Innovation Officer at Community Regional Medical Center. "One example of that alignment is our focus on Early Recovery After Surgery (ERAS). LogicStream empowers us to make discoveries and improvements to our current clinical processes and helps identify the most suitable improvements to our ERAS protocols, as well as the many other care delivery and clinical processes we are also addressing."

Given the multidisciplinary nature of care delivery, organizations need to put an enterprise level focus on the entire care team versus individual clinicians. LogicStream equips organizations with all the necessary tools to gain a comprehensive understanding of how to address regulatory requirements, hospital acquired conditions, advanced payment models and CMS Star ratings. Ultimately, this improves system-wide clinical processes, which drive better outcomes, patient/provider satisfaction and financial performance.

"True Clinical Process Improvement is very complex. LogicStream is the only solution that captures the information required to facilitate standardized processes and drive high levels of adoption to those standards while providing much needed transparency into the impact this clinical process work has on outcomes," said Patrick Yoder, LogicStream CEO. "Community's focus on ERAS is another example of how health systems can apply our Clinical Process Improvement solutions. While each of our clients may have slightly different clinical priorities, they all understand the value in standardizing their care processes to improve outcomes. By empowering operational stakeholders with self-service access to the information they need to drive an elevated level of adoption to those standards, LogicStream facilitates sustainable and scalable quality improvement."

About Community Medical Centers

As the leading healthcare provider in the Central San Joaquin Valley, Community Medical Centers cares for more people in the region than any other. We're a private, not-for-profit healthcare network based in Fresno, California that's led by local leaders and physicians focused on addressing the diverse needs and issues of central California. We operate four hospitals along with several long-term care, outpatient and other healthcare facilities.

About LogicStream Health

LogicStream Health is trusted by all types of healthcare providers across the United States. We are dedicated to helping health systems fully leverage their clinical quality improvement efforts and investment in EHR technology to improve the lives of the patients they serve and the caregivers they employ. The LogicStream Solution is designed to assist in the analysis, evaluation and management of a hospital or health system's clinical processes and standardization efforts. With a strong and experienced team focused on innovation, LogicStream provides a scalable and sustainable method to deliver highly reliable healthcare to any health system. For more information, visit Logic-Stream.net.

