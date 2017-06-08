HAUPPAUGE, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 --



Highlights:

Expanded network will provide 100% global coverage of all major shipping routes

Increased maritime traffic leads to extended coverage in South Indian Ocean

Network will address new market demands, including Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) services

Globecomm announced today the further expansion of its Ku-band VSAT network, serving enterprise, maritime and government markets around the world. Globecomm's Ku-Band VSAT network -- which includes a footprint over the Barents Sea, North of Scandinavia -- will be extending its coverage by adding the South Indian Ocean passage between the southern tip of Africa and Australia.

Globecomm VSAT customers have increased transit to these areas in recent months, leading the company to invest in the extended coverage. The expanded network will provide 100% coverage of all major shipping routes to address new market demands.

"Customer demand for high-availability services is driving this growth as we strive to provide all our clients with 100% uptime everywhere they need to operate," said Chief Commercial Officer Bryan McGuirk. "With this expansion, Globecomm will offer the most-extensive Ku-band geographic coverage for VSAT services in the industry."

The growth of Industrial Internet of Things services through Globecomm's previously announced partnership with AT&T is another factor that led the company to commit to expanded coverage, according to Mr. McGuirk.

Globecomm's international network consists of multiple teleports connected by high-capacity, redundant fiber to the world's major telecom points of presence. The company's C and Ku-band capacity covers the major land masses and shipping lanes to provide seamless global coverage for media, telecom, government, maritime and enterprise applications. For maritime customers, Globecomm VSAT provides hardware (purchased or leased), systems integration, satellite bandwidth and lifecycle support services.

Access to broadband coverage brings vessel operators unlimited access to applications that improve performance, reduce costs and maintain crew welfare. Email, Web browsing and phone service maintain management communications and allow the crew to stay in touch with friends and family. Online training and telemedicine improve shipboard life. Remote management services -- such as asset tracking, engine data exchange, electronic navigation and remote IT management -- enable vessel operators to run their operations more efficiently. Globecomm's application-triggered quality of service system can assign dedicated capacity to each individual application instead of assigning a single block of capacity for all services.

Globecomm VSAT also integrates with other broadband systems including Inmarsat FleetBroadband, Iridium OpenPort and land-based wireless networks. It automatically switches between satellite beams and from VSAT to other services to maintain reliable connectivity at a lowest cost, without manual re-pointing of antennas or any other intervention by the crew.

About Globecomm

Globecomm is the leading engineering-driven, global connectivity provider serving media, maritime, enterprise and government markets in over 100 countries. We develop smart connectivity solutions to address customer issues across a broad spectrum of areas, including system design and integration, managed communication services including mobile and IoT, media services and mission critical networks. We are known for our unique ability to provide robust connectivity to the most remote locations under the most treacherous conditions. Globecomm is dedicated to improving communications and leverages its world-class, global network to offer end-to-end, managed service communications solutions worldwide. Based in Hauppauge, New York, Globecomm also maintains offices in Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, the Netherlands, South Africa, Germany, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan. For more information, please visit www.globecomm.com

