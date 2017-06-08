WILDWOOD, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- EFUEL EFN CORP. (OTC: EFLN) announces today its assets and balance sheet which was provided by an independent appraisal firm with regards to survey, zoning, environmental and other records. This appraisal of accumulative assets will show on IRS TAX documents for 2017. To have more understanding company will explain the present assets and estimate established value:

TANGIBLE ASSETS:

CHEROKEE TRADING POST PROPERTY-------------------------------- 5,600,000.00

COMERCIAL LEND 5 ACRES ---------------------------------------- 1,000,000.00

COMERCEAL LAND 12 ACRES ON HANWEY I-75 ----------------- 2,000,000.00

RESIDENTIAL LAND, 40 LOTS, FOR 160 UNETS ---------------------- 1.600,000.00

LAND FARM 188 ACRES, ZONE FOR 360 HOUSE LOTS ------ 7,200,000.00

LAND IN CALIFORNIA, GOLD, MINES AND MINERALS--------- 500,000,000.00

LAND AND 7 BLUBORED SINETS ON TURPIKE AND 301--------- 400,000.00

TANGIBLE ASSETS:

The company has merchant goods and equipment assets that produce revenue for eEUEL EFN CORPORATION.

RETAIL STORE WITH INVENTORY ------------------------------------------------2,335,000.00

RESTAURANT CHEROKEE --------------------------------------------------- 150,000.00

PRODUS BUSINESS-------------------------------------------------------------------- -200,000.00

INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO----------------------------------------------------------- 400,000.00

The company has documents for approved loan for construction project in the amount of $35,000,000.00.

This press release has information that contain forward looking statement with meaning of Section 27A of securities Act1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act 1933 as amended and have in Section 21E Of the securities Exchange Act 1954, are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created in connection, with that investor are cautioned that all forwarding statements involve risks uncertainties including eFUEL EFN CORPORATION .

Slavoljub Stefanovic

CFO

EFUEL EFN CORPORATION

TEL. 352-399-6278



