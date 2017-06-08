NEW YORK, NY and CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - June 08, 2017) - (IRCE) -- dotmailer, a leading email and cross-channel marketing automation platform, announces today at the annual Internet Retailer Conference & Exhibition that they are joining the Shopify Plus Technology Partner Program. Now, merchants that use Shopify Plus and dotmailer can scale their marketing efforts while supported by connected data, easy-to-use dotmailer platform functionality and dedicated support and services.

"Shopify Plus and dotmailer have a strong connection: both of our offerings are perfect for high-growth, high-volume merchants because they are innovative, powerful, and easy to use. Our expert teams are accessible and easy to work with whenever merchants need us. By utilizing the data available from the Shopify Plus platform, merchants can engage in conversation with their shoppers by sending highly personalized messages that are laser targeted based on a shopper's buying behavior and engagement with their brand," said Steve Shaw, Chief Technology Officer, dotmailer.

Using dotmailer's Commerce Flow, Shopify Plus merchants can automatically synchronize customer contact information and purchase history to send relevant, compelling emails. Commerce Flow enables more personalized interactions with the ability to segment campaigns based on product and purchase data and a better view of customer engagement. dotmailer offers a full team of customer success experts that are available to support merchants in doing this.

Features:

Simple Setup: Start the flow of data by connecting your Shopify Plus and dotmailer accounts in just a couple of clicks, and begin harnessing your data for email campaigns.

Advanced Automation: Build and automate email programs to engage or re-engage your customers and drive revenue, such as welcome or loyalty series. The drag and drop automation Program Builder in dotmailer makes it easy to visualize the route you want to send your customers on.

Better Segmentation: Build targeted segments based on Shopify Plus transactional data or any customer data for more relevant emails that generate store traffic and convert.

Showcase your products: Syncing your product catalog to dotmailer lets you add them to your email campaigns easily.

"We are thrilled to welcome dotmailer to the Shopify Plus Technology Partner Program," said Jamie Sutton, Head of Technology Partnerships, Shopify Plus. "This partnership recognizes the important role email marketing plays in the rapid growth and innovation possibilities of today's modern merchant."

The dotmailer platform is built to allow merchants to move from batch and blast mailings to smarter marketing. Through the dotmailer App Directory, clients can add functionality when they need it, without the need for expert coders and with support on hand. dotmailer's App Directory includes more than 92 integrations, aimed at enabling marketers to create their own marketing cloud around the powerful and cost-effective dotmailer platform.

About dotmailer

dotmailer is the email marketing automation platform of the dotdigital Group PLC (LSE: DOTD). It currently enables more than 80,000 marketers in more than 130 countries around the world to use transactional and behavioral data to design, test and send powerful automated campaigns. Established in 1999, dotmailer is a global company with more than 200 employees and B2C and B2B enterprise and SME clients.

