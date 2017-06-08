sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Harry Styles Live On Tour Expands World Tour Dates To 2018

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Due to overwhelming demand, Harry Styles has added 56 new show dates in 2018 to his sold-out world tour. The freshly added dates will begin in March 2018 in Basel, Switzerland and will conclude in Los Angeles, CA in July. The new dates will be supported by Kacey Musgraves (U.S. and Canada), Warpaint (Asia) and Leon Bridges (South America and Mexico), with special guests for Europe and Australia to be announced soon. The first leg of Harry Styles Live On Tour, which sold out in record time, will kick off in September 2017 visiting intimate venues around the world and featuring support from MUNA.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/521199/Live_Nation_Entertainment_Harry_Styles_Live_On_Tour.jpg

All tickets go on sale on Friday, June 16 via local ticket agents, visit www.hstyles.co.uk for local on sale timings. To ensure fans get tickets in their hands directly, Fan Registration for the North American tour dates is available now here through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program, and for Europe here; supplies are limited. Additional fan measures will be made for the International shows on a local level.

Harry Styles' self-titled debut album was released May 12th and soared to the top of the charts around the world. In the U.S. it topped the Billboard 200 album chart with over 230,000 equivalent album units sold and 193,000 traditional albums sold, making history as the biggest debut sales week for a U.K. male artist's first full-length album since Nielsen Music began tracking sales in 1991. The U.S. record debut comes hot on the heels of Harry's massive international success where the album hit #1 in over 55 countries, including the U.S., U.K., Ireland, Canada, Australia, Spain, Mexico, Brazil, Holland, Belgium, Poland and across Latin America, South East Asia and the Middle East.

Harry Styles Live On Tour 2018 World Tour Dates:

DATE

CITY

VENUE

3/11/2018

Basel, Switzerland

St. Jakobshalle

3/13/2018

Paris, France

AccorHotels Arena

3/14/2018

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Ziggo Dome

3/16/2018

Antwerp, Belgium

Sportpaleis

3/18/2018

Stockholm, Sweden

Ericsson Globe

3/19/2018

Copenhagen, Denmark

Royal Arena

3/21/2018

Oslo, Norway

Spektrum

3/24/2018

Oberhausen, Germany

König-Pilsener-Arena

3/25/2018

Hamburg, Germany

Barclaycard Arena

3/27/2018

Munich, Germany

Olympiahalle

3/30/2018

Barcelona, Spain

Palau Sant Jordi

3/31/2018

Madrid, Spain

WiZink Center

4/2/2018

Milan, Italy

Mediolanum Forum

4/4/2018

Bologna, Italy

Unipol Arena

4/5/2018

Mannheim, Germany

SAP Arena

4/7/2018

Birmingham, UK

Genting Arena

4/9/2018

Manchester, UK

Manchester Arena

4/11/2018

London, UK

The O2

4/12/2018

London, UK

The O2

4/14/2018

Glasgow, UK

The SSE Hydro

4/16/2018

Dublin, Ireland

3Arena

4/21/2018

Perth, Australia

Perth Arena

4/24/2018

Melbourne, Australia

Hisense Arena

4/27/2018

Sydney, Australia

Qudos Bank Arena

4/28/2018

Brisbane, Australia

Entertainment Centre

5/1/2018

Manila, The Philippines

MOA Arena "

5/3/2018

Singapore

Indoor Stadium "

5/5/2018

Hong Kong

Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre "

5/7/2018

Bangkok, Thailand

IMPACT Arena "

5/10/2018

Osaka, Japan

Kobe World "

5/12/2018

Tokyo, Japan

Makuhari Messe "

5/23/2018

Buenos Aires, Argentina

DirecTV Arena â™¢

5/25/2018

Santiago, Chile

Movistar Arena â™¢

5/27/2018

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Jeunesse Arena â™¢

5/29/2018

São Paulo, Brazil

Espaco das Américas â™¢

6/1/2018

Mexico City, Mexico

Palacio de los Deportes â™¢

6/5/2018

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center *

6/7/2018

Houston, TX

Toyota Center *

6/9/2018

Ft. Lauderdale, FL

BB&T Center *

6/11/2018

Atlanta, GA

Infinite Energy Center *

6/12/2018

Nashville, TN

Bridgestone Arena *

6/15/2018

Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center *

6/16/2018

Toronto, ON

Air Canada Centre *

6/18/2018

Boston, MA

TD Garden *

6/21/2018

New York, NY

Madison Square Garden *

6/24/2018

Washington, DC

Verizon Center *

6/26/2018

Detroit, MI

Little Caesars Arena *

6/27/2018

Indianapolis, IN

Bankers Life Fieldhouse *

6/30/2018

Chicago, IL

United Center *

7/1/2018

St. Paul, MN

Xcel Energy Center *

7/3/2018

Denver, CO

Pepsi Center *

7/6/2018

Vancouver, BC

Rogers Arena *

7/7/2018

Seattle, WA

Key Arena *

7/9/2018

Sacramento, CA

Golden 1 Center *

7/11/2018

San Jose, CA

SAP Center at San Jose *

7/13/2018

Los Angeles, CA

The Forum *

*- notes support from Kacey Musgraves
" - notes support from Warpaint
â™¢- notes support from Leon Bridges

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.


