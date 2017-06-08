Harry Styles Live On Tour Expands World Tour Dates To 2018

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Due to overwhelming demand, Harry Styles has added 56 new show dates in 2018 to his sold-out world tour. The freshly added dates will begin in March 2018 in Basel, Switzerland and will conclude in Los Angeles, CA in July. The new dates will be supported by Kacey Musgraves (U.S. and Canada), Warpaint (Asia) and Leon Bridges (South America and Mexico), with special guests for Europe and Australia to be announced soon. The first leg of Harry Styles Live On Tour, which sold out in record time, will kick off in September 2017 visiting intimate venues around the world and featuring support from MUNA.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/521199/Live_Nation_Entertainment_Harry_Styles_Live_On_Tour.jpg
All tickets go on sale on Friday, June 16 via local ticket agents, visit www.hstyles.co.uk for local on sale timings. To ensure fans get tickets in their hands directly, Fan Registration for the North American tour dates is available now here through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program, and for Europe here; supplies are limited. Additional fan measures will be made for the International shows on a local level.
Harry Styles' self-titled debut album was released May 12th and soared to the top of the charts around the world. In the U.S. it topped the Billboard 200 album chart with over 230,000 equivalent album units sold and 193,000 traditional albums sold, making history as the biggest debut sales week for a U.K. male artist's first full-length album since Nielsen Music began tracking sales in 1991. The U.S. record debut comes hot on the heels of Harry's massive international success where the album hit #1 in over 55 countries, including the U.S., U.K., Ireland, Canada, Australia, Spain, Mexico, Brazil, Holland, Belgium, Poland and across Latin America, South East Asia and the Middle East.
Harry Styles Live On Tour 2018 World Tour Dates:
DATE
CITY
VENUE
3/11/2018
Basel, Switzerland
St. Jakobshalle
3/13/2018
Paris, France
AccorHotels Arena
3/14/2018
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Ziggo Dome
3/16/2018
Antwerp, Belgium
Sportpaleis
3/18/2018
Stockholm, Sweden
Ericsson Globe
3/19/2018
Copenhagen, Denmark
Royal Arena
3/21/2018
Oslo, Norway
Spektrum
3/24/2018
Oberhausen, Germany
König-Pilsener-Arena
3/25/2018
Hamburg, Germany
Barclaycard Arena
3/27/2018
Munich, Germany
Olympiahalle
3/30/2018
Barcelona, Spain
Palau Sant Jordi
3/31/2018
Madrid, Spain
WiZink Center
4/2/2018
Milan, Italy
Mediolanum Forum
4/4/2018
Bologna, Italy
Unipol Arena
4/5/2018
Mannheim, Germany
SAP Arena
4/7/2018
Birmingham, UK
Genting Arena
4/9/2018
Manchester, UK
Manchester Arena
4/11/2018
London, UK
The O2
4/12/2018
London, UK
The O2
4/14/2018
Glasgow, UK
The SSE Hydro
4/16/2018
Dublin, Ireland
3Arena
4/21/2018
Perth, Australia
Perth Arena
4/24/2018
Melbourne, Australia
Hisense Arena
4/27/2018
Sydney, Australia
Qudos Bank Arena
4/28/2018
Brisbane, Australia
Entertainment Centre
5/1/2018
Manila, The Philippines
MOA Arena "
5/3/2018
Singapore
Indoor Stadium "
5/5/2018
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre "
5/7/2018
Bangkok, Thailand
IMPACT Arena "
5/10/2018
Osaka, Japan
Kobe World "
5/12/2018
Tokyo, Japan
Makuhari Messe "
5/23/2018
Buenos Aires, Argentina
DirecTV Arena â™¢
5/25/2018
Santiago, Chile
Movistar Arena â™¢
5/27/2018
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Jeunesse Arena â™¢
5/29/2018
São Paulo, Brazil
Espaco das Américas â™¢
6/1/2018
Mexico City, Mexico
Palacio de los Deportes â™¢
6/5/2018
Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center *
6/7/2018
Houston, TX
Toyota Center *
6/9/2018
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
BB&T Center *
6/11/2018
Atlanta, GA
Infinite Energy Center *
6/12/2018
Nashville, TN
Bridgestone Arena *
6/15/2018
Philadelphia, PA
Wells Fargo Center *
6/16/2018
Toronto, ON
Air Canada Centre *
6/18/2018
Boston, MA
TD Garden *
6/21/2018
New York, NY
Madison Square Garden *
6/24/2018
Washington, DC
Verizon Center *
6/26/2018
Detroit, MI
Little Caesars Arena *
6/27/2018
Indianapolis, IN
Bankers Life Fieldhouse *
6/30/2018
Chicago, IL
United Center *
7/1/2018
St. Paul, MN
Xcel Energy Center *
7/3/2018
Denver, CO
Pepsi Center *
7/6/2018
Vancouver, BC
Rogers Arena *
7/7/2018
Seattle, WA
Key Arena *
7/9/2018
Sacramento, CA
Golden 1 Center *
7/11/2018
San Jose, CA
SAP Center at San Jose *
7/13/2018
Los Angeles, CA
The Forum *
*- notes support from Kacey Musgraves
" - notes support from Warpaint
â™¢- notes support from Leon Bridges
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.