Harry Styles Live On Tour Expands World Tour Dates To 2018

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Due to overwhelming demand, Harry Styles has added 56 new show dates in 2018 to his sold-out world tour. The freshly added dates will begin in March 2018 in Basel, Switzerland and will conclude in Los Angeles, CA in July. The new dates will be supported by Kacey Musgraves (U.S. and Canada), Warpaint (Asia) and Leon Bridges (South America and Mexico), with special guests for Europe and Australia to be announced soon. The first leg of Harry Styles Live On Tour, which sold out in record time, will kick off in September 2017 visiting intimate venues around the world and featuring support from MUNA.

All tickets go on sale on Friday, June 16 via local ticket agents, visit www.hstyles.co.uk for local on sale timings. To ensure fans get tickets in their hands directly, Fan Registration for the North American tour dates is available now here through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program, and for Europe here; supplies are limited. Additional fan measures will be made for the International shows on a local level.

Harry Styles' self-titled debut album was released May 12th and soared to the top of the charts around the world. In the U.S. it topped the Billboard 200 album chart with over 230,000 equivalent album units sold and 193,000 traditional albums sold, making history as the biggest debut sales week for a U.K. male artist's first full-length album since Nielsen Music began tracking sales in 1991. The U.S. record debut comes hot on the heels of Harry's massive international success where the album hit #1 in over 55 countries, including the U.S., U.K., Ireland, Canada, Australia, Spain, Mexico, Brazil, Holland, Belgium, Poland and across Latin America, South East Asia and the Middle East.

Harry Styles Live On Tour 2018 World Tour Dates:

DATE CITY VENUE 3/11/2018 Basel, Switzerland St. Jakobshalle 3/13/2018 Paris, France AccorHotels Arena 3/14/2018 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome 3/16/2018 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis 3/18/2018 Stockholm, Sweden Ericsson Globe 3/19/2018 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena 3/21/2018 Oslo, Norway Spektrum 3/24/2018 Oberhausen, Germany König-Pilsener-Arena 3/25/2018 Hamburg, Germany Barclaycard Arena 3/27/2018 Munich, Germany Olympiahalle 3/30/2018 Barcelona, Spain Palau Sant Jordi 3/31/2018 Madrid, Spain WiZink Center 4/2/2018 Milan, Italy Mediolanum Forum 4/4/2018 Bologna, Italy Unipol Arena 4/5/2018 Mannheim, Germany SAP Arena 4/7/2018 Birmingham, UK Genting Arena 4/9/2018 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena 4/11/2018 London, UK The O2 4/12/2018 London, UK The O2 4/14/2018 Glasgow, UK The SSE Hydro 4/16/2018 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena 4/21/2018 Perth, Australia Perth Arena 4/24/2018 Melbourne, Australia Hisense Arena 4/27/2018 Sydney, Australia Qudos Bank Arena 4/28/2018 Brisbane, Australia Entertainment Centre 5/1/2018 Manila, The Philippines MOA Arena " 5/3/2018 Singapore Indoor Stadium " 5/5/2018 Hong Kong Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre " 5/7/2018 Bangkok, Thailand IMPACT Arena " 5/10/2018 Osaka, Japan Kobe World " 5/12/2018 Tokyo, Japan Makuhari Messe " 5/23/2018 Buenos Aires, Argentina DirecTV Arena â™¢ 5/25/2018 Santiago, Chile Movistar Arena â™¢ 5/27/2018 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Jeunesse Arena â™¢ 5/29/2018 São Paulo, Brazil Espaco das Américas â™¢ 6/1/2018 Mexico City, Mexico Palacio de los Deportes â™¢ 6/5/2018 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center * 6/7/2018 Houston, TX Toyota Center * 6/9/2018 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center * 6/11/2018 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Center * 6/12/2018 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena * 6/15/2018 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center * 6/16/2018 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre * 6/18/2018 Boston, MA TD Garden * 6/21/2018 New York, NY Madison Square Garden * 6/24/2018 Washington, DC Verizon Center * 6/26/2018 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena * 6/27/2018 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse * 6/30/2018 Chicago, IL United Center * 7/1/2018 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center * 7/3/2018 Denver, CO Pepsi Center * 7/6/2018 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena * 7/7/2018 Seattle, WA Key Arena * 7/9/2018 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center * 7/11/2018 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose * 7/13/2018 Los Angeles, CA The Forum *

*- notes support from Kacey Musgraves

" - notes support from Warpaint

â™¢- notes support from Leon Bridges

