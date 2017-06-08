Global Oil and Gas Storage Market 2017-2021: Use of Satellite Imagery to Quantify Storage Tanks - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global oil and gas storage market to grow at a CAGR of 2.92% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global oil and gas storage market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new oil and gas storage capacities such as oil storage tankers, oil storage fleets, terminals and excludes retrofit/ replacement/ aftermarket. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is solidified natural gas technology for natural gas storage. Natural gas is most commonly stored in underground facilities under pressure. These facilities are depleted aquifers, salt caverns and oil or gas fields or both. In above ground facilities, natural gas is stored in gas or liquid form.



According to the report, one driver in the market is decline in crude oil prices. Petroleum fuel is the most traded commodity in the world. Private trading companies have a presence in various international and local energy trading hubs and exchanges. They bring the buyer and supplier of crude oil and natural gas together and effect a sale. The market for crude oil is unstable, and its pricing is hard to predict due to its complex value chain and supply chain.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is threat of theft and technical challenges related to storage systems. Crude oil and natural gas are stored in large tanks in tank farms. Crude oil and petroleum products are usually stored in circular floating roof tanks whereas natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) are stored in spherical tanks. LNG is stable under atmospheric pressure and hence, can be stored in circular or spherical tanks.



Key vendors



Amec Foster Wheeler

Magellan Midstream Partners

Royal Vopak

TechnipFMC

Vitol

WorleyParsons

Other prominent vendors



Blueknight Energy Partners

Buckeye Partners

Centrica

Chiyoda

CIM-CCMP

CLH

DaLian Port (PDA) Company

(PDA) Company HORIZON TERMINALS

Kinder Morgan

NuStar Energy

Odfjell

Oiltanking

Ramboll

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Geographical segmentation



Part 07: Market segmentation by product type



Part 08: Market segmentation by storage type



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



