Aerial Imaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth and 2021 Forecasts Analysis Report - MarketReportsOnline

PUNE, India, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This report "Global Aerial Imaging Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2017-2021)", provides an in-depth analysis of the global aerial imaging market by value, by region and by end-users. The report provides a regional analysis of the aerial imaging market, including the following regions: North America and Asia-Pacific.

Complete report on Aerial Imaging market spread across 69 pages, providing 4 company profiles with 3 tables and 41 figures is now available at http://www.marketreportsonline.com/595047.html.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global aerial imaging market has also been forecasted for the period 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Company Coverage of Global Aerial Imaging Market: Google, Inc. (Alphabet, Inc.), Fugro Worldwide, NRC Group ASA & Nearmap Limited

At present, the aerial imaging industry rivalry remains low. The market is fragmented with many small players offering a wide variety of services and coverage areas. Industry is likely to see a period of consolidation, with larger firms acquiring or pushing out unprofitable smaller businesses. Key players of the global aerial imaging market are Google, Inc., Fugro Worldwide, Nearmap Limited and NRC Group ASA, who are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Aerial imaging refers to capturing and producing photographs or images of the ground (terrain, plains, plateaus, hills, mountains, etc.) from an elevated position. The camera is not supported by the ground-based structure.

The global aerial imaging market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2012-2016 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2017-2021 tremendously. The global aerial imaging market is expected to increase due to growth in number of theme parks, increase in the solar photovoltaic industry, growing construction industry, etc. Yet, the market faces some challenges such as, adverse weather conditions, presence of alternatives such as drones and satellite imagery and numerous rumours surrounding the privacy issues, etc.

There are numerous end-users of aerial imaging technology. These include, government, civil engineering, insurance, telecommunications, law enforcement, media, environment, among others. The aerial imaging technology has its own advantages and disadvantages.

Purchase a copy of this "Global Aerial Imaging Market" research report at USD 800 (Single User License) http://www.marketreportsonline.com/contacts/purchase.php?name=595047.

Country Coverage: North America & Asia-Pacific

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Aerial Imaging: An Overview

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Aerial Imaging Market: An Analysis

3.2 Global Aerial Imaging Market: End-User Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Aerial Imaging Market: An Analysis

4.2 Asia Pacific Aerial Imaging Market: An Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Driver

5.2 Challenges

5.3 Market Trends

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Aerial Imaging Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 Global Aerial Imaging Market Players by Technology

7. Company Profile

Explore more it & telecommunication market research as well as other newly published reports by Daedal Research at http://www.marketreportsonline.com/publisher/daedal-research-market-research.html.

About Us:

MarketReportsOnline comprises of an online library of 2,50,000 reports and in-depth market research studies of over 5000+ micro markets. We provide 24/7 online and offline support to our customers. Get in touch with us for your needs of market research reports.



Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole

Next to Inox Theatre

Bund Garden Road

Pune - 411001

Maharashtra, India.

Tel: +1-888-391-5441

E-mail: sales@marketreportsonline.com

