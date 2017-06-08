Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD) today announced industry accolades earned by PPD clinical research associates (CRAs), recognizing their expertise in the endeavor of developing life-changing medicines.

A four-person team of PPD CRAs won the gold award for Clinical Research Team of the Year at the PharmaTimes International Clinical Researcher of the Year in London. And at the PharmaTimes Clinical Researcher of the Year-The Americas competition, two PPD CRAs were honored in Seattle, Washington. Both competitions were a culmination of a demanding year long, three-part series of tests, including real-life challenges judged by industry leaders.

The industry recognition demonstrates the high caliber of PPD's clinical research associates and PPD's award-winning training and development programs, such as the Virtual Clinical Foundations Program 2.0, which help to prepare research professionals for successful clinical trial monitoring, and to deliver performance, quality and value to clients and their studies.

"PPD's clinical researchers are focused on and dedicated to providing the best for their clinical trials and our clients," said Roger Newbery, senior vice president of clinical management for PPD. "I am proud that their talent and hard work has been recognized in this way."

In London, the PPD team was awarded gold at the event finale on May 18. At the celebration in Seattle, the PPD CRAs received the gold award in the Experienced CRA category and the bronze award in the New CRA category. The event was created in 1999 to provide clinical research professionals an opportunity to benchmark their professional skills against their peers in a program of competency-based exercises developed through cross-industry collaboration.

About PPD

PPD is a leading global contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. Our clients and partners include pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. With offices in 47 countries and more than 19,000 professionals worldwide, PPD applies innovative technologies, therapeutic expertise and a firm commitment to quality to help clients and partners bend the cost and time curve of drug development to deliver life-changing therapies that improve health. For more information, visit www.ppdi.com.

Forward-looking Statement

Any statements made in this news release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about PPD services and the honors the company receives, are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements often include words such as "anticipate," "expect," "suggests," "plan," "believe," "intend," "estimates," "targets," "projects," "should," "could," "would," "may," "might," "will," "forecast" and other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are subject to and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. Although PPD believes these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, many factors are beyond PPD's ability to control or predict and could affect the outcome of the subject matter of this news release and our actual financial results, and therefore the outcome and results might differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Additional factors that might materially affect the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the competitive nature of the drug development services industry; changes in trends in the biopharmaceutical industry; our ability to recruit, retain and motivate key personnel; rapid technological changes that make our services less competitive or obsolete; the impacts of political, economic and/or regulatory changes on the health care industry; the fact that our backlog may not accurately predict or convert into service revenue; the termination, delay or change in scope of our contracts; industry, customer or therapeutic concentration; the pricing of and cost management of customer contracts; information and communication systems failures; contractual failures; regulatory and ethical standards failures; our ability to attract investigators and enroll patients in clinical trials; violations of laws governing privacy, conduct of clinical trials and/or other pharmaceutical research; competition between existing and potential customers; management of business restructurings and acquisitions; risk relating to the performance of drug development services and our insurance coverages, if any, for such risks; U.S. or international economic, currency, political and other risks; changes in existing or interpretations of tax laws; factors impacting the value of our goodwill and intangible assets; and other factors.

PPD assumes no obligation and expressly disclaims any duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or make any new forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. PPD is not responsible for updating the information contained in this news release beyond the published date, or for changes made to this news release by wire services or internet service providers or any other party.

