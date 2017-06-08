CCH Tagetik to Host Annual Customer Conference in Montreal, Canada

STAMFORD, Connecticut and LUCCA, Italy, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

CCH Tagetik Executives will Unveil Vision for Transforming Finance and Elevating the Strategic Impact of CFOs

CCH Tagetik will host its second CCH Tagetik in Touch customer conference of 2017 at the Montreal Marriott Chateau Champlain from June 11 - 13. The conference will include sessions designed to help finance executives expand the use and value of their Tagetik solutions, share best practices, and see demonstrations of new and upcoming CCH Tagetik offerings and enhancements. CCH Tagetik is part of Wolters Kluwer, a global provider of leading software solutions and information services for professionals.

The first CCH Tagetik in Touch of 2017, held in Lucca, Italy, from May 22-24, was attended by more than 650 customers and partners.

The conference theme, "Collaborate. Innovate. Elevate.", will be kicked off in an opening session that will include a company update and overview of CCH Tagetik's product roadmap, presented by Manuel Vellutini, executive vice president, Commercial; Marco Pierallini, executive vice president, Product; and Ian Rhind, president and CEO, Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accountng. The executives will discuss how CCH Tagetik solutions will support the transformation of finance through greater collaboration across the enterprise and take advantage of technology innovation "in the context of finance" to continually elevate the Office of the CFO in the digital age.

Vice President of Marketing Dave Kasabian will host a thought-provoking panel discussion delving into the trends currently impacting the Office of Finance and those that will shape its future. Executives from Aegon USA, Brookline Bank, and Lower Colorado River Authority, KPMG, Q-Perior, Sense Corp and Obero are among the customers and sponsors scheduled to present. The conference keynote will be delivered by Tim Raines, the Montreal Expos legendary outfielder who will be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on July 30. Throughout the event, attendees, who can earn up to 10 CPE credits, will have the opportunity to meet and collaborate with peers from around the globe, as well as CCH Tagetik executives, product experts, consultants, and partners.

The buzz surrounding this conference highlights our success in North America over the past several years," said Anton Niculescu, General Manager, CCH Tagetik North America. "We've added many new customers, continued to grow our cloud business, and more than doubled the CCH Tagetik team to support our growing customer base here in North America. The acquisition by Wolters Kluwer will help expand our footprint and bring our solutions to even more customers in the North American CPM market."

CCH Tagetik understands the complex challenges that face the Office of the CFO and translates that knowledge into intuitive, enterprise-scale CCH® Tagetik performance management software solutions that drive business results. Learn more about CCH Tagetik at www.tagetik.com.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in professional information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2016 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting is a leading provider of software solutions and local expertise that helps tax, accounting and audit professionals research and navigate complex regulations, comply with legislation, manage their businesses and advise clients with speed, accuracy and efficiency. CCH Tagetik a part of the Tax and Accounting division, provide solutions to CFOS for Corporate Performance Management.

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

