

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Honest Co., co-founded by actress Jessica Alba, has agreed to pay $1.55 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that the accused the consumer goods company of using a harsh chemical in its products that it had pledged to avoid.



The preliminary accord resolves nationwide litigation that accuses Honest of misleading consumers by claiming that its products - laundry detergent, dish soap and multi-surface cleaner - did not contain the common cleaning agent, sodium lauryl sulfate or SLS. The plaintiffs contended that SLS is a known skin irritant.



However, Honest acknowledged that its products contained sodium coco sulfate or SCS, which it represented as a 'gentler alternative' to SLS. The plaintiffs claimed that Honest's representations that its SCS containing products were SLS free were 'false and misleading'.



Honest agreed to reformulate its products so that they will be free of both the chemicals.



Under the settlement, consumers who bought the products will be able to seek refunds without proof of purchase for product purchases up to $50. Consumers with valid proof of purchase can file claim for purchases in excess of $50.



The consumers can choose to obtain their settlement payments either by check, or in the form of a settlement credit usable for purchases on Honest's website. Honest.com credits will be valued at 1.5 times the dollar recovery amount.



A hearing to consider preliminary approval of the settlement is slated for July 24.



'We vigorously deny any and all allegations alleged in the lawsuit - specifically that any of our cleaning products contain SLS. However, given the fact that continued litigation could be protracted and expensive, we have settled this lawsuit to limit further costs and distraction to our business,' a spokeswoman for Honest Co. said.



Honest has faced legal action earlier too. In September 2015, a customer sued Honest Co. alleging that its sunscreen does not work and is not 'natural'.



Another suit was filed by a consumer association against the company, claiming its baby formula contains ingredients that are not really organic.



