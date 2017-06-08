IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- With rifle shot accuracy, Ascendiant Capital Markets, LLC targeted Dallas, Texas-based Good Sportsman Marketing ("GSM") as an ideal strategic buyer for Bullseye Camera Systems, LLC ("Bullseye") in an acquisition just recently completed.

Founded by software developer, serial entrepreneur, and outdoor enthusiast Nick Skrepetos, Bullseye has set out to radically change the target shooting industry. Consisting of both a hardware component with camera and internal wi-fi transmitter, as well as Bullseye's integrated proprietary software application, shooters can view their targets from long distances on their phone or tablet devices. Professional, military, and recreational shooters alike can also utilize many interactive features of the software to provide a truly unique experience at the range.

GSM, a portfolio company of Detroit-based private equity firm Huron Capital, became a leader in the hunting and shooting accessories market seventeen years ago when it pioneered the trail camera market with the launch of StealthCam. Since that time, GSM has expanded its comprehensive portfolio of products, and the addition of Bullseye Camera Systems is an important component of its continued growth.

Nick Skrepetos is no stranger to the merger & acquisition process having sold his previous business SUPERAntiSpyware to a public company. "Working closely with Paul Fejtek at Ascendiant, Sean Roberts at Huron, and Eddie Castro at GSM, along with their respective teams, has been a true pleasure," said Skrepetos. "These individuals are experienced professionals, and have made the transaction process smoother and faster than I could have ever imagined," he added.

Ascendiant Capital Markets, LLC, based in Irvine, California, is a full-service investment banking, equity research, market making, and securities trading firm focused on public and private companies, and strategic and institutional investors. During their careers, Ascendiant's Managing Directors have successfully completed more than 250 mergers & acquisitions across a broad range of industries. Ascendiant Capital Markets is registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a broker-dealer, and is a member of the FINRA and SIPC.

For more information, please visit www.ascendiant.com.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or other financial instrument or to provide any investment advice or service.

Ascendiant Capital Markets, LLC

Paul Fejtek

Managing Director

949.259.4919

pfejtek@ascendiant.com



Bradley J. Wilhite

Managing Partner

949.259.4949

bwilhite@ascendiant.com



