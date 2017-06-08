

ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFFVF.PK, PVTCY.PK) have taken note of the outcome of the public takeover offer of Pangea GmbH, a company owned by Busch SE, now that the offer period has ended.



The exceedingly low acceptance rate of just approximately 0.17% confirms that nearly all shareholders of Pfeiffer Vacuum share the Management and Supervisory Board's opinion as to the offer's inadequacy.



The Management and Supervisory Boards of Pfeiffer Vacuum rejected the Busch Group's takeover on April 24, 2017 in a reasoned statement and advised shareholders to not accept the Busch Group's offer. One of the reasons given for this rejection was that the offer did not include an appropriate premium for acquiring a controlling stake.



