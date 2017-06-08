

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Transport for London has apologized for issuing parking tickets to motorists who were forced to abandon their cars in a cordoned-off zone following the London Bridge terror attack.



Penalty charge notices were handed out by traffic wardens to motorists in Borough high street as police started to remove the cordon on Wednesday morning and told the motorists they could collect their vehicles.



Transport for London later apologized for the 'insensitive mistake' and said it will cancel the fines, which are as high as 130 pounds.



'We unreservedly apologize for our insensitive mistake. These fines should never have been issued and will all be immediately canceled,' a TfL spokesman said.



Saturday's Islamic State attack in London Bridge and Borough Market killed seven and injured 48. This was the third terrorist attack that Britain has experienced in the last three months.



The Metropolitan Police received reports shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday that a white van had struck pedestrians on London Bridge. It continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market, where three armed terrorists left the van and attacked innocent and unarmed civilians with blades and knives.



All three were wearing what appeared to be explosive vests, but the police have established that this clothing was fake and worn only to spread panic and fear. The police later shot dead the three attackers.



