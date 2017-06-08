IBC announces today the IBC2017 Leaders' Summit, an exclusive invitation-only event in partnership with the City of Amsterdam and IBM Global Business Services for broadcast, telco, media and entertainment industry leaders.

This year's event focuses on how businesses are transforming for the future, where speed and agility are two key components to any forward-thinking strategy.

A prestigious line-up of speakers has been assembled to explore the theme of "Informing the Future" at this year's Summit, including Carsten Schmidt, CEO, Sky Deutschland who will discuss the current and future face of the company's business and give an exclusive insight into Sky Deutschland's co-produced drama Babylon Berlin, the most expensive non-English-language drama series ever made.

Wim Ponnet, Group Director Strategy and Commercial Development, EndemolShineGroup and Aksel Van der Wal, EVP Digital Ventures Innovation, International, for Turner will also join the line-up to discuss "How to Engage with Gen Z Audiences".

Sponsored by Aspera, HGST, Prime Focus and Sony, the IBC Leaders' Summit blends penetrating insights from influential speakers and facilitated networking along with independent and exclusive research provided by IBC's research partner IBM GBS.

IBM GBS is reprising its role as IBC's research partner and will present valuable new findings at the IBC Leaders' Summit.

Daniel Toole, Executive Partner, Media and Entertainment Industry Leader, IBM GBS, said, "IBM provides the IBC Leaders' Summit with consumer insight, strategic business analysis and technology trends. We also bring unique research and qualitative analysis through the knowledge and personal experience gleaned from CEOs across the world, which will inform and inspire future technological and strategic developments."

Designed specifically to bring together the most influential and visionary people at the top of the industry, the IBC Leaders' Summit provides a programme that facilitates high-powered discussion and lively debate. It takes place behind closed doors, allowing delegates to speak their minds, address the issues and highlight their concerns in an open and inspiring environment.

This two-day event is held in Amsterdam on 14-15 September 2017.

