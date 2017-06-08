RONKONKOMA, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- Sigma Corporation of America, a leading DSLR lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, announced today that its 24-35mm T2.2 FF Zoom Cine lens will begin shipping in June 2017 for a retail price of $4999.00 USD. Compatible with full-frame image sensors, the high-performance 24-35mm T2.2 FF offers the resolving power and optical quality required for capturing video up to 8K. A rare option for cinematographers, the 24-35mm T2.2 FF caters to the requirements of the latest digital cinema cameras' image sensors, which are larger than Super 35, expanding the range of compatible cameras.

The Sigma 24-35mm T2.2 FF Zoom supports E and EF camera system mounts.

Sigma 24-35mm T2.2 Cine FF Zoom Lens Features and Benefits:

Superior optical performance Optimal image quality for the latest full-frame sensor technology: This lens offers top performance thanks to the outstanding optical design found in Sigma's celebrated Global Vision line with 100% retained optics. It also features a 100% new mechanical lens body design, created to specifically cater to the needs of the modern cinematographer. Purpose built for filmmaking: Designed for filmmakers at all levels, the Sigma Cine Lenses are suitable for student to indie to big-budget Hollywood productions. Filmmakers looking for high-quality, reliable lenses at attractive prices will find the lenses to be a perfect fit.

Outstanding resolving power The Sigma Cine 24-35mm Cine lens is ideal for filmmakers shooting across a range of high-quality formats, as it is equipped with 4K, 6K and 8K capabilities.

Constant T2.2 aperture throughout focal range

Mount with dust- and splash-proof construction

Luminous paint markings to aid changing and operating in low light situations

Features a long focus rotation of 180 degrees

Includes manual linear iris control and electronic mounts for vital camera metadata

Unbeatable value -- the highest optical performance in its class and outstanding compact design

Crafted in Aizu, Japan with each lens individually tested with Sigma's own MTF measuring system "A1"

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning camera lenses, DSLR cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sport. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last.

Sigma continues its tradition of imaging excellence with the mirrorless sd Quattro, sd Quattro H and the compact dp Quattro camera line. Leveraging the ultra-high resolution Foveon sensor, the Sigma Quattro cameras are designed to produce the highest quality image with every shot.

For information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow the company on Sigma Blog, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

