Satellite Operators' Initiative Aims to Minimize Interference And Facilitate Increasing Use of Mobile and Fixed VSAT Solutions Through the Global VSAT Forum

Regulatory News:

Five leading satellite operators AsiaSat, Eutelsat (Paris:ETL), Inmarsat, Intelsat and SES have announced the requirements for minimum antenna performance for satellite ground stations.

The satellite industry has experienced an incredible expansion of the use of "Comms-On-The-Move" (COTM) products over the last decade. With this proliferation, the focus on antenna performance and the impact on the interference environment has increasingly become a higher priority amongst satellite operators.

The purpose of this initiative is to ensure an industry-wide antenna qualification framework through an agreed minimum testing regime for COTM products. It also aims to achieve a clear and reliable understanding of the specifications and capabilities of antennas and antenna systems. This can further facilitate the introduction of enhanced antenna products.

This framework is intended to address the qualification of new antenna products that will be introduced to the market as of 1 September 2018, and will be complementary to the existing standards originating from ITU, FCC and ETSI and the existing minimum performance requirements of the individual operators. All participating satellite operators including all others that are being invited to join the initiative will be seeking the same level of information from antenna manufacturers.

David Hartshorn, Secretary General at GVF, said: "The fact that the five satellite operators reached this agreement is a significant step in driving a higher standard of product quality, leading to the overall reliability of satellite communications to all. We are committed to promote collaboration on implementing these requirements in a consistent manner."

The Minimum Antenna Performance Specification can be seen at www.gvf.org

NOTES FOREDITORS:

About GVF

Headquartered in London, with a regional office in Washington DC and global affiliates throughout the world, the Global VSAT Forum (GVF) is an independent, non-profit association with member companies from every major region of the world. The broad-based membership represents all sectors of the satellite industry, including fixed and mobile satellite operators, satellite network operators, teleports, satellite earth station manufacturers, system integrators, value added and enhanced service providers, telecom carriers, consultants, law firms, and users. For more information visit www.gvf.org.

About AsiaSat

Asia Satellite Telecommunications Company Limited (AsiaSat), the leading satellite operator in Asia, serves over two-thirds of the world's population with its six satellites, AsiaSat 3S, AsiaSat 4, AsiaSat 5, AsiaSat 6, AsiaSat 7 and AsiaSat 8. The AsiaSat satellite fleet serves both the broadcast and telecommunications industries. Over 700 television and radio channels are now delivered by the company's satellites offering access to more than 830 million TV households across the Asia-Pacific region. AsiaSat's next satellite, AsiaSat 9 is planned to be launched in late 2017. AsiaSat is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Asia Satellite Telecommunications Holdings Limited, a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (Stock Code: 1135). For more information, please visit www.asiasat.com.

About Eutelsat Communications

Established in 1977, Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL, ISIN code: FR0010221234) is one of the world's leading and most experienced operators of communications satellites. The company provides capacity on 39 satellites to clients that include broadcasters and broadcasting associations, pay-TV operators, video, data and Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. Eutelsat's satellites provide ubiquitous coverage of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Americas, enabling video, data, broadband and government communications to be established irrespective of a user's location. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat represents a workforce of 1,000 men and women from 37 countries who are experts in their fields and work with clients to deliver the highest quality of service. For more about Eutelsat please visit www.eutelsat.com.

About Inmarsat

Inmarsat plc is the leading provider of global mobile satellite communications services. Since 1979, Inmarsat has been providing reliable voice and high-speed data communications to governments, enterprises and other organizations, with a range of services that can be used on land, at sea or in the air. Inmarsat operates around the world, with a presence in the major ports and centres of commerce on every continent. Inmarsat is listed on the London Stock Exchange (ISAT.L).

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world's first Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. Intelsat's Globalized Network combines the world's largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries and transform the ways in which we live. For more information, visit www.intelsat.com.

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units; SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SES's portfolio includes the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) television reach in Europe, O3b Networks, a global managed data communications service provider, and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services.Further information available at: www.ses.com

