EXPO 2017 Caravan Visits 12 Countries as Part of European Roadshow

The long journey of the EXPO 2017 mobile pavilion has come to an end in the capital of Finland.

From February through June, the Caravan of the International Specialized Exhibition Astana EXPO 2017 "Future Energy" visited cities such as Madrid, Barcelona, Rome, Milan, Zurich, Paris, London, Amsterdam, Vienna, Prague, Berlin, Warsaw, Vilnius, and Helsinki. The capital of Finland was the final city of the EXPO roadshow in the run-up to the opening of the exhibition in Astana on June 10.

During the journey ofthe EXPO 2017 Caravan,hundreds of thousands of peopletook part in thepresentation of the exhibition. The biggest numbers of visitors to the mobile pavilion were in Madrid, Paris, Milan, Barcelona, and London.

In European capitals, the Caravan was located in large shopping centers, city squares and public parks. A variety of interactive entertainment was available to the visitors of the mobile pavilion: an Alternative Energy Zone, Virtual Reality Zone, Interactive Mapof Kazakhstan, cinema, 3D Printer, Children's Creativity Zone, electric bikes and many other things.

The Outdoor area attracted the largest number of EXPO 2017 Caravan guests, and all visitors were invited to participate in producing clean energy using electric bikes. During the European journey of theEXPO 2017 Caravan, its visitors generated 75 kW of green energy, which is equivalent to watching TV for one hour every day during the entire year.

The aim of the large-scale tour of EXPO 2017 Caravan was to introduceEuropean citizens and tourists toKazakhstan, its capital city Astana and the forthcoming global event in the sphere of green energy. At the mobile pavilion, the guests also had the opportunity to buy tickets to the International Specialized Exhibition Astana EXPO 2017.

About Astana EXPO 2017

The International Specialized Exhibition EXPO 2017 "Future Energy" is an expositional and recreational event that will take place between June 10 and September 10, 2017 in Astana. The exhibition will last 93 days and will become one of the most spectacular cultural venues of 2017.

As part of Astana EXPO 2017, global policy documents will be drafted in order to promote an energy-efficient lifestyle and wide use of renewable energy sources.

