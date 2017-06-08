ATOS: Atos positioned as a Leader in Managed Security Services by analyst NelsonHall

Paris, 8th June 2017 - Atos (https://atos.net/en/2017/press-release/general-press-releases_2017_02_15/atos-positioned-leaders-quadrant-gartner-magic-quadrant-sap-application-services-eme), a leader in digital transformation, today announces that it has been positioned by NelsonHall (https://research.nelson-hall.com/) as a leader in its Managed Security Services (MSS) NEAT vendor evaluation study. Furthermore, in the associated NelsonHall market analysis report, Atos has been ranked first in Europe and fourth worldwide in terms of market share. The NelsonHall NEAT vendor evaluation study assesses 10 global providers that deliver and operate security services such as Application Security, Network Security, and Advanced Security Services.

Atos: #1 in Europe and #4 globally in MSS by market share

Atos helps businesses turn risk into value with its global team of over 4,500 security specialists and a worldwide network of 14 adaptive Security Operation Centers (SOCs). It integrates the best security technologies and offers a full portfolio of security solutions to support its clients combat high-level threats. Atos accepts no compromise when it comes to security. In its role as the Worldwide IT Partner for the Olympic Game and Paralympic Games (https://www.pyeongchang2018.com/horizon/eng/partner/ATOS.aspATOS) , Atos (https://atos.net/en/olympic-games) manages all IT services for the Games, including security testing and disaster recovery. At Rio2016 Atos neutralised 570 million IT security events. Today its SOCs manage around 50 million security events each hour and 100 million identities per day.

"Atos was positioned as a Leader in NelsonHall's MSS NEAT evaluation thanks to it end-to-end cybersecurity portfolio and heavy investments in increasing the use of big data analytics for security, and moving from reactive security to predictive and prescriptive security. With its acquisitions in North America and APAC, and by leveraging its Olympics engagement to advance its cybersecurity framework, Atos aims to further extend its cybersecurity services," says Mike Smart, IT Services Analyst at NelsonHall.

"Being positioned by NelsonHall's NEAT evaluation as a MSS Leader, plus our rankings by market share in Europe and worldwide validates our position as the preferred partner for businesses looking to protect themselves from security breaches," says Chris Moret, Vice President Cybersecurity at Atos. "We work closely with our clients to help them accelerate their digital transformation and ensure that they have a strong set of defenses to reduce and mitigate risk."

Protecting Businesses against the next ransomware

Recent security attacks have revealed the critical importance of a solid strategic cybersecurity plan and processes. To find out more about Atos' Enterprise Protection Offer against ransomware and its Data Center & Workplace risk assessments, go to http://pages.atos.net/wannacry.

###

[1] Nelson Hall Managed Security Services, Mike Smart, April 2017

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000 employees in 72 countries and annual revenue of around € 12 billion. The European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital Workplace, The Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy & Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global BPS and ITS research & analysis firm. Founded in 1998, the company takes a global approach to analysis of vendors and outsourcing markets and is widely respected for the quality and depth of its research. NelsonHall also offers a suite of "Speed-to-Source" tools, including NEAT, that assist buy-side executives in saving time and money, while enhancing the quality of their sourcing decisions, in BPS and ITS evaluations.

Press contact:

Laura Fau - laura.fau@atos.net (mailto:laura.fau@atos.net) - +33 6 73 64 04 18 @laurajanefau (https://twitter.com/Sylvie_Raybaud)





Click here for pdf (http://hugin.info/143359/R/2111877/803147.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ATOS via Globenewswire

