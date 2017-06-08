Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MMC Norilsk Nickel / Miscellaneous - High Priority MMC Norilsk Nickel: PJSC MMC NORILSK NICKEL SUCCESSFULLY PLACES A USD 500 MILLION EUROBOND OFFERING MATURING IN APRIL 2022 08-Jun-2017 / 15:58 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *PRESS-RELEASE* *Not for release, distribution or publication, directly or indirectly, into or in the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan or the Russian Federation* *8 June 2017 * *Public Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "NORILSK NICKEL"* (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company") *PJSC MMC NORILSK NICKEL SUCCESSFULLY PLACES A USD 500 MILLION EUROBOND OFFERING MATURING IN APRIL 2022* *Moscow - *PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", the world's largest refined nickel and palladium producer, announces today the closing of its USD 500 million Eurobond offering maturing in April 2022 with an annual coupon rate of 3.849%. The proceeds from the issue will be used for general corporate purposes and capital investments. Sergey Malyshev, the Company's Senior Vice-president and Chief Financial Officer, commented: "With this Eurobond placement we achieved our main objectives, which are extension of debt maturities and debt portfolio repricing. Additionally, the coupon has been fixed at the lowest level ever for the Company's issuances on international debt capital markets." Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Bank GPB International S.A., ICBC Standard Bank Plc, Mizuho International plc, SIB (Cyprus) Limited, Société Générale and VTB Capital plc acted as Joint Lead Managers ("JLMs") and Bookrunners of the offering. Debevoise & Plimpton LLP acted as Legal Advisor to the Company and Linklaters LLP acted as JLMs' Legal Advisor. *ABOUT THE COMPANY * PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest refined nickel and palladium producer and a leading producer of platinum, cobalt, copper and rhodium. The company also produces gold, silver, iridium, selenium, ruthenium and tellurium. The production units of «NORILSK NICKEL» Group include Polar Division, located at the Norilsk Industrial District on Taimyr Peninsula, and Kola Mining and Metallurgical Company located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia as well as Harjavalta nickel refinery in Finland. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» ADRs are traded over the counter in the US and on the London and Berlin Stock Exchanges. *Media Relations: Investor Relations: * Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru *DISCLAIMER* The information contained herein is not for release, distribution or publication, directly or indirectly, into or in the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Australia or Japan. 