The PC Gaming Show Adds 2K and Firaxis Games to June 12 Lineup

Developer and Publisher Set to Reveal Exclusive News

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The PC Gaming Show powered by Intel, the third-annual event for developers, publishers, hardware companies, press and fans at E3, has added 2K and Firaxis Games as show participants. 2K and Firaxis, creators of some of the most beloved PC-exclusive games in recent history, will join the show for the first time and will make a major announcement exclusive to the PC Gaming Show stage.

The PC Gaming Show will take place Monday, June 12 at 10:00 am PDT, at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. After the PC Gaming Show, PC Gamer and Intel will have a presence on the E3 showfloor. Hands on demos are available from Tuesday, June 13 to Thursday, June 15 at the PC Gaming Show booth in the South Hall, #533. For press inquiry, please contact pcgamingshow@triplepointpr.com.

For those that cannot attend in person, the entire show will be streamed live:

Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/pcgamer

Mixer: https://mixer.com/pcgamer

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pcgamermagazine

Confirmed participants are as follows, with several surprise guests to be revealed live on stage:

2K

Bluehole Inc.

Bohemia Interactive

Creative Assembly

Cygames

Firaxis Games

Harebrained Schemes

Intel

Nexon

Paradox Interactive

Raw Fury Games

Tripwire Interactive

Xbox

For more information and to register for press or content creator access, please visit: www.PCGamingShow.com and follow pcgamingshow. For consumers interested in attending the show, please visit: www.PCGamingShow.com/tickets.

