An interim report shows that the yields of the photovoltaic system were up to five per cent higher after cleaning. Overall, the field trial runs until the end of September.

Milk the Sun has recently begun a field trial to show whether the cleaning of photovoltaic outdoor installations is economically worthwhile for operators.

At Intersolar Europe, the online platform presented the first interim results. Modules with an output of about 30 kilowatts have been cleaned by hand ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...