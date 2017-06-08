

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro drifted lower against its major counterparts in the early New York session on Thursday, after the European Central Bank left its key interest rates and massive monetary stimulus unchanged and slashed inflation forecast for next three years owing to weak oil prices.



The Governing Council kept monetary policy on hold, keeping main refi rate at a record low of zero percent, the deposit rate at -0.40 percent and the marginal lending facility rate at 0.25 percent.



The bank is also retained its asset purchases of EUR 60 billion a month till December 2017.



The bank dropped the pledge to cut rates in future from its statement, and instead noted that it stands ready to extend its QE if required.



In his press conference in Tallinn, the ECB President Mario Draghi said that risks to the euro area growth outlook have been 'broadly balanced,' although 'downside risks' emanating from 'global factors' remain.



Inflation forecasts for the euro area were cut to 1.5 percent in 2017, 1.3 percent in 2018 and 1.6 percent in 2019. The ECB staff projections in March had put inflation rates of 1.7 percent in 2017, 1.6 percent in 2018 and 1.7 percent in 2019.



Measures of underlying inflation remain low and have yet to show convincing signs of a pick-up, as unutilized resources are still weighing on domestic price and wage formation, he said.



The euro was lower against its major rivals in the European session.



The euro depreciated by 0.6 percent to an 8-day low of 1.1195 against the greenback, following a high of 1.1269 hit at 2:00 am ET. The next possible support for the euro-greenback pair is seen around the 1.11 region.



The European currency pulled away from an early 2-day high of 124.01 against the yen with the pair trading at 123.46. The euro is poised to challenge support around the 122.00 mark.



Data from the Cabinet Office showed that Japan's gross domestic product was revised down to +0.3 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2017. That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.6 percent after last month's preliminary reading called it at 0.5 percent.



The euro, having advanced to a 6-day high of 1.0876 against the Swiss franc at 5:00 am ET, reversed direction and edged down to 1.0844. Continuation of the euro's downtrend may see it challenging support around the 1.06 level.



Data from the Federal Statistical Office showed that Switzerland's consumer price inflation accelerated unexpectedly in May.



Inflation rose marginally to 0.5 percent in May from 0.4 percent in April. Inflation was forecast to ease slightly to 0.3 percent.



Pulling away from an early high of 0.8698 against the pound, the euro fell to a 9-day low of 0.8664. Further weakness may take the euro to a support level around the 0.84 region.



The latest survey from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors showed that U.K. house price balance fell in May.



The house price balance declined to +17 in May from +22 in April. It was expected to fall to +20.0. Moreover, British house prices grew at their weakest rate since August 2016.



The euro slipped to 1.5528 against the kiwi, its weakest since April 25. This marks a 0.7 percent depreciation from Wednesday's closing value of 1.5642. The euro is poised to challenge support around the 1.54 area.



The single currency retreated to 1.4851 against the aussie and 1.5122 against the loonie, from its early highs of 1.4949 and 1.5220, respectively. The euro may possibly target 1.47 and 1.48 as the next support levels against the aussie and the loonie, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX