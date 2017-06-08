VAUGHAN, ON--(Marketwired - June 08, 2017) - Upstream Works Software, Ltd., a provider of Omnichannel Contact Centre solutions, today announced the appointment of seasoned, industry professional Jeff Palmer as Partner Sales Director for EMEA. The team expansion will support the growth and momentum that the EMEA office continues to experience since its launch in December 2016.

A client-focused Customer Experience (CX) leader, Palmer has nearly twenty years of experience driving customer success through technology. Drawing on his experience developing and strengthening successful partnerships, Palmer will focus on jointly delivering exceptional customer engagement solutions throughout EMEA. The new role is part of a strategic initiative to better serve growing demand in the region for best-in-class communication solutions.

"We are excited to have Jeff on board to further develop our market presence throughout Europe," said Andy McDonald, VP and GM of EMEA at Upstream Works. "With his expert understanding of contact centres, interaction management and customer experience platforms, Jeff will be a key contributor, helping us meet demand in our growing partner eco-system and customer base."

Upstream Works continues to expand with its leading edge contact centre solutions, partner network and growing customer base. With the continued development of its new partnerships including Natilik, PC-1 and Sensa and the appointment of Palmer, the company is poised to deliver innovative CX solutions to companies across every industry.

About Upstream Works Software Ltd. - www.upstreamworks.com

Upstream Works provides best-in-class Omnichannel Contact Centre software to increase customer engagement and agent success. We bring the customer journey together across all channels, interactions and applications with management simplicity and desktop elegance. For over 15 years, organisations around the world and across industries have benefited from Upstream Works' experience and expertise, gaining operational efficiency and transforming the connected customer experience.

See UWF in action at www.upstreamworks.com or request a personal demo at demorequest@upstreamworks.com.

Upstream Works and Upstream Works for Finesse are trademarks of Upstream Works Software, Ltd.

