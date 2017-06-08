

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's job approval rating has fallen to new low in a Quinnipiac University national poll released on Wednesday.



The poll found that 34 percent of voters approve of the way Trump is handling his job as president, down from 37 percent last month and below the previous low of 35 percent. Fifty-seven percent of voters disapprove.



The drop in Trump's approval rating comes amid a continued focus on the investigation of alleged collusion between Russia and the president's campaign.



While 31 percent of voters think Trump did something illegal in his relationship with Russia, 29 percent think he did something unethical but not illegal, and 32 percent think he did nothing wrong.



The survey found that voters are more likely to say Trump's campaign advisors did something illegal in dealing with Russia.



Forty percent of voters think Trump's advisors did something illegal, 25 percent think they did something unethical but not illegal and 24 percent think they did nothing wrong.



The poll also found that 54 percent of voters think Trump is too friendly with Russia, while 38 percent say he has the right attitude.



Voters say 68 percent to 29 percent that Trump is not level-headed, his worst grade on that quality. Quinnipiac said voter opinions of most other Trump qualities are also negative.



'There is zero good news for President Donald Trump in this survey, just a continual slide into a chasm of doubt about his policies and his very fitness to serve,' said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.



'If this were a prize fight, some in his corner might be thinking about throwing in the towel,' he added. 'This is counter puncher Donald Trump's pivotal moment to get up off the mat.'



The Quinnipiac survey of 1,361 voters was conducted May 31st through June 6th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.



