08.06.2017
(3 Leser)
PR Newswire

The K2 Principal Fund L.P. - Form 8.3 - Sandstorm Gold Ltd

PR Newswire
London, June 8

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:The K2 Principal Fund L.P.
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.		K2 & Associates Investment Management Inc.
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		Sandstorm Gold Ltd
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:
For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure		June 7 2017
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"		Mariana Resources Ltd

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:Common shares
InterestsShort positions
Number%Number%
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:(3,119,162)(2.05)
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:14,2000.01(1,292,100)(0.85)

TOTAL:		14,2000.01(4,411,262)(2.90)

Class of relevant security:Common Share Purchase Warrants USD3.5 27/10/20
InterestsShort positions
Number%Number%
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:1,000,0006.66
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL:		1,000,0006.66

Class of relevant security:Common Share Purchase Warrants USD4 3/11/20
InterestsShort positions
Number%Number%
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:1,234,50024.48
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL:		1,234,50024.48

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchase/saleNumber of securitiesPrice per unit
Common sharesSale650005.1918 CAD
Common sharesPurchase7203.8633 USD

Class of relevant securityPurchase/saleNumber of securitiesPrice per unit
Common Share Purchase Warrants USD4 3/11/20Sale11002.89 CAD

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
Common sharesCall optionWriting19007 USDAmericanJan 18 20190.35
Common sharesCall optionWriting1007 USDAmericanJan 19 20180.1

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?Yes

Date of disclosure:June 8 2017
Contact name:Daniel Gosselin
Telephone number:416 365 2155

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at http://www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk/.

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1. KEY INFORMATION

Full name of person making disclosure:The K2 Principal Fund L.P.
Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities the disclosure relates:Sandstorm Gold Ltd.

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWritten or purchasedNumber of securities to which option or derivative relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry date
Common Shares PVCall optionWritten3600010 USDAmerican19-Jan-2018
Common Shares PVCall optionWritten450003 USDAmerican19-Jan-2018
Common Shares PVCall optionWritten10004 USDAmerican18-Jan-2019
Common Shares PVCall optionWritten2820004 USDAmerican19-Jan-2018
Common Shares PVCall optionWritten54004 USDAmerican15-Dec-2017
Common Shares PVCall optionWritten1115004 USDAmerican16-Jun-2017
Common Shares PVCall optionWritten176005 USDAmerican18-Jan-2019
Common Shares PVCall optionWritten96005 USDAmerican19-Jan-2018
Common Shares PVCall optionWritten214005 USDAmerican16-Jun-2017
Common Shares PVCall optionWritten288005 USDAmerican15-Sep-2017
Common Shares PVCall optionWritten140006 USDAmerican15-Sep-2017
Common Shares PVCall optionWritten272007 USDAmerican18-Jan-2019
Common Shares PVCall optionWritten5355007 USDAmerican19-Jan-2018
Common Shares PVPut optionPurchased16003 USDAmerican21-Jul-2017
Common Shares PVPut optionPurchased100004 CADAmerican19-Jan-2018
Common Shares PVPut optionWritten142004 USDAmerican
16-Jun-2017
Common Shares PVPut optionPurchased455004 USDAmerican15-Sep-2017
Common Shares PVPut optionPurchased1000005 CADAmerican20-Oct-2017
Common Shares PVPut optionPurchased1000006 CADAmerican20-Oct-2017
Common Shares PVPut optionPurchased500007 CADAmerican20-Oct-2017

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:



It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at http://www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk/.


