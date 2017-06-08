sprite-preloader
08.06.2017 | 16:42
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Dividend

PR Newswire
London, June 8

8 June 2017

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57984 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission)

Re: Dividend Announcement

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable, in line with the Prospectus, representing the regular monthly targeted dividend for the financial period ending 31 May 2017 as follows:

Ex Dividend Date 15 June 2017
Record Date 16 June 2017
Payment Date 30 June 2017
Dividend per Share 0.50 pence (Sterling)

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson


© 2017 PR Newswire