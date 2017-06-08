Patient Access Solutions Inc.: Patient Access Solutions Opens Additional CIIT Center on the East End of Long Island, N.Y.

COMMACK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2017 / Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: PASO), a provider of healthcare/financial processing solutions for the healthcare, and dental industries, proudly announces the opening of an East End location of the CIIT Center, in Center Moriches New York. This location is centrally located to serve the East End of Long Island, including communities on the South Fork like the Hamptons and all communities on the North Fork of Long Island.

A smaller version of the CIIT Center in Plainview, the Center Moriches location will afford patients the opportunity to be served by the same doctors involved in the Plainview location. The CIIT Center of Center Moriches will specialize in Brain Mapping, Medical and Neurological treatment protocols for the patients. For additional services, including PT, OT, ABA, Speech, IV Therapies, and TMS, as an example, the patients will be referred to the CIIT Center of Plainview.

"We are excited to expand our outreach to the East End communities of Long Island," stated Bruce Weitzberg, CEO of PASO. "The geographic proximity allows for the CIIT Center name to be more recognized, as we strive to meet the needs of the patients."

About Patient Access Solutions Inc. (www.pashealth.com)

Patient Access Solutions Inc. (PASHealth) is a Healthcare Solutions company which has created a formidable array of technology, resources, and allies to enable it to become an agent of radical change in what has traditionally been a slowly evolving healthcare environment. For more information about the services and products of Patient Access Solutions, please visit our website at www.pashealth.com.

About the CIIT Center (www.theciitcenter.com)

The CIIT Center will occupy 12,500-square feet, in a street level office building located right off two major highways in Plainview, NY. The progressive center provides great efficiency and convenience in how we serve our patients. The goal is to create integrated, personalized treatment programs where the patient and staff work in unison to identify the underlying health conditions causing the issues, as opposed to just treating the symptoms.

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: general economic and business conditions; competition; unexpected changes in technologies and technological advances; ability to commercialize and manufacture products; results of experimental studies; research and development activities; changes in, or failure to comply with, governmental regulations; and the ability to obtain adequate financing in the future. This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factors disclosure contained in certain of Patient Access Solutions Inc. Securities and Exchange Commission filings available at http://www.sec.gov.

