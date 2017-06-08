Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting - NextGenTel Holding ASA

OSLO, Norway, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
An extraordinary general meeting for NextGenTel Holding ASA will be held on30 June 2017 at 13:00 at the company's premises at Harbitzalleen 2A, Skoeyen, Oslo. See attachments for complete notice including attendance/proxy forms. A notice for the extraordinary general meeting will be sent to all shareholders.
Tom Noettveit
Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
tom.nottveit@nextgentel.com
(+47)-4153-9714
