Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting - NextGenTel Holding ASA

An extraordinary general meeting for NextGenTel Holding ASA will be held on30 June 2017 at 13:00 at the company's premises at Harbitzalleen 2A, Skoeyen, Oslo. See attachments for complete notice including attendance/proxy forms. A notice for the extraordinary general meeting will be sent to all shareholders.

Tom Noettveit

Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

tom.nottveit@nextgentel.com

(+47)-4153-9714



