BERLIN, GERMANY and DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- Software producer Cortado Mobile Solutions today announced that its enterprise mobility solution, Cortado Server, will support Apple's Files app, which was announced at this year's World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC). This support will allow direct access to corporate file servers with the upcoming release of iOS 11.

On Monday, Apple unveiled its new Files app for iOS 11 at WWDC 2017. This new app is designed to allow iOS to easily access documents and files from any source. Cloud storage providers, such as Box, Dropbox and of course iCloud, play an important role. At the same time, the Files app will give these services a common user interface.

However, looking at the reality of day-to-day use, most important files are still stored on a company's own file servers. Cortado Server delivers the right solution for exactly this scenario. This is because Cortado Server already offers direct access from apps to the enterprise's own file server. With the upcoming release of iOS 11, Cortado Server will also be able to access the file server directly from the Files app. iOS 11 and especially iPad pro users can access Dropbox via a common user interface and the internal file server via Cortado's solution.

"With our support for iOS 11 and Apple's Files app, access to corporate files has never been this easy," said Armin Lungwitz, CIO at Cortado Mobile Solutions. "Employees can easily access the enterprise's own file server without having to move files to the public cloud. If necessary, files can be held within the secure corporate network, yet are simultaneously available for mobile access and use."

Press information and images can be found at: https://press.cortado.com

Apple, iPad and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

Cortado Mobile Solutions

Cortado Mobile Solutions GmbH is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cortado Holding AG, and is responsible for all operations relating to the enterprise mobility solution Cortado Corporate Server. The unique enterprise mobility solution offers the perfect balance between security for the organization, easy manageability for the IT department and maximum flexibility for users.

The on-premises software includes all the tools required for successful enterprise mobility; mobile device management, mobile application management and mobile content management, and can be fully integrated into the Windows backend. IT administrators continue to work with their known systems, Active Directory groups and Windows privileges, and users can access network drives, SharePoint and intranet pages directly from their mobile devices.

Cortado Mobile Solutions follows the philosophy that working natively delivers the highest levels of user acceptance. So Cortado's enterprise mobility solution fully supports native app management and instead of focusing on separate storage when it comes to file sharing, enables a direct connection to the corporate network. The result is a significant increase in productivity for mobile employees, improved collaboration among teams as well as convenient management for the IT department. Cortado's enterprise mobility solution is developed and tested at its headquarters in Berlin, Germany. Also experts in offices in the United States, UK, Australia, Japan, and Brazil, highly qualified consultants at our Berlin location as well as a trained, worldwide network of channel partners provide presence and support to local customers throughout the world.