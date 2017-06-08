This IT-Notice contains important information regarding the migration from Clearing Workstation 2 (CW2) to Q-Port, and is directed to IT staff, administrators of the CW2 application and its replacement Q-Port as well as the end users.



As previously communicated, Nasdaq is in a process of replacing Clearing Workstation 2 (CW2) with a next generation user interface Q-Port. Migration period to Q-Port Production will start on 19th June, 2017 (previously communicated launch date was 12th June, 2017) and will end on 27th October, 2017, from when CW2 will be decommissioned. During the migration period both CW2 and Q-Port will be available and users are able to run both applications in parallel and migrate at their convenience.



All CW2 users must have completed the migration to Q-Port before 27th October, 2017!



Please note that this notification only concerns the Clearing Workstation 2 (CW2) application. Nasdaq will continue to support the Clearing Workstation 1 (CW1) until further notice.



How to get access to Q-Port Test?



It is highly recommended to test the Q-Port application in EXT1 Test environment before ordering the Production access. In order to get access to EXT1, please send e-mail to Member Services. All test users need to get their source IP whitelisted so please provide this information when ordering the access.



How to get access to Q-Port Production?



In order to get access to Q-Port Production environment, please request for New Clearing Access via Member Portal (recommended option). If you don't have access to Member Portal yet, you can fill in the Clearing Access Form for Derivativesor Commodities and send it to Member Services. Onboarding to the Q-Port Production environment will open on 19th June, 2017 and the users will be granted access gradually. Special notification to users connecting via Extranet: Nasdaq Extranet users need to get their source IP whitelisted so please provide this information when ordering the access.



Information to Internet users: Users accessing via Internet will need to login using two-factor authentication (2FA). When the new Q-Port account has been ordered and activated, Internet users will receive an e-mail with instructions on how to enroll to the new 2FA solution. 2FA registration is a one-time procedure and once completed, it will be possible to log in to Q-Port Production. More information regarding 2FA enrollment is provided in this IT-Notice.



Information to Extranet users: When the Q-Port account has been ordered and activated, user accessing via Nasdaq Extranet will receive an e-mail containing the new credentials to be used.



Timeline - Q-Port Production environment



Date Description -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19th June Q-Port available in Production. Migration period to start -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19th June - 27th Migration period. Both Q-Port and CW2 available in October parallel -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27th October Last date for migration to Q-Port. CW2 decommissioned after this date --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Q-Port webpage



For the latest information regarding the Q-Port migration project, please visit our Q-Port webpage.



2FA webpage



For information regarding two-factor authentication (2FA), please visit our 2FA webpage.



Support



For any questions or feedback regarding this IT-Notice, please contact our Q-Port team: q-port.clearing@nasdaq.com



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=634642