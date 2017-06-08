Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

HEADLINE: Annual General Meeting Results

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 8 June 2017, shareholders approved the following resolutions on a show of hands:

Ordinary Business

Ordinary Resolutions

1. to receive and consider the Annual Financial Report for the year ended

31 January 2017;

2. to approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy;

3. to approve the Chairman's Annual Statement and Report on Remuneration;

4. to approve the payment of a final dividend as recommended;

5. to re-elect Ian Barby a Director of the Company;

6. to re-elect Richard Brooman a Director of the Company;

7. to re-elect Garth Milne a Director of the Company;

8. to re-elect Christopher Fletcher a Director of the Company;

9. to re-elect Jane Lewis a Director of the Company;

10. to re-appoint the auditor, Grant Thornton UK LLP;

11. to authorise the Audit Committee to determine the auditor's remuneration;

Special Business

Ordinary Resolution

12. to authorise the Directors to allot securities;

Special Resolutions

13. to authorise the Directors to allot securities for cash, disapplying statutory pre-emption rights;

14. to renew the Directors' authority to purchase shares of the Company in the market for cancellation or for holding in Treasury within the parameters specified; and

15. that the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than AGMs) shall be not less than 14 days.

The proxy votes lodged with the Registrar will be available via the Company's website at:

www.invescoperpetual.co.uk/ipukscit

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Company Secretary

8 June 2017