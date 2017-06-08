Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Results of GM

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

HEADLINE: General Meeting Results

At the General Meeting of the Company held on 8 June 2017, shareholders approved the following resolutions on a show of hands:

Special Resolutions

1. to authorise the Directors to buy back up to 40% of the Company's issued share capital pursuant to the Tender Offer

The proxy votes lodged with the Registrar will be available via the Company's website at:

www.invescoperpetual.co.uk/ipukscit

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Company Secretary

8 June 2017