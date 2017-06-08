LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- Citing an announcement by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Record/County Clerk Dean C. Logan that an estimated 10,460 ballots have yet to be counted, along with irregularities in the April primary and in the general election vote, the Robert Lee Ahn campaign committee urged the registrar's office to ensure every ballot cast is preserved and every vote counted.

"In light of the anomalies that plagued the primary, the unprecedented share of vote by mail ballots and provisional votes cast in support of Robert Lee Ahn in the primary, and the failure of the registrar's office to provide over four hundred Korean language voters their requested vote by mail ballots in time for mailing in the general election, we believe it is critical that every vote cast now be counted," said David Meraz, Ahn campaign manager.

In the April primary, ballots cast in predominantly Asian neighborhoods were not counted until the last canvass, eliciting a vote margin of over 90 percent in favor of Ahn. In the general election, a similar situation with large numbers of vote by mail and provisional ballots appear to have not been counted yet.

"The number of uncounted ballots and the margin of the election night count means that if these ballots produce margins of only 70 percent in favor of Ahn, Robert Lee Ahn is the duly elected Representative for the 34th District," Meraz added. "That is a margin well within how we performed during the April primary and consequently we are asking for every ballot to be preserved and counted."

The 34th District represents all of Koreatown, Chinatown, Little Tokyo, Little Bangladesh, as well as parts of Historic Filipinotown, Hollywood, Hancock Park, Downtown, Eagle Rock, Boyle Heights, City Terrace, Echo Park, El Sereno, Glassell Park, Highland Park, Lincoln Heights, Mt. Washington, Montecito Heights, and Westlake/Pico Union. For more information, go to www.AhnforCongress.com.

