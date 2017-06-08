Unily by BrightStarr Set to Demo New Summer Updates at The Digital Workplace Experience Conference in Chicago

NEW YORK, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Intranet-as-a-Service provider Unily by BrightStarr is set to demo brand new 'Summer Updates' to the Unily product exclusively at this year's Digital Workplace Experience Conference in Chicago, ahead of its official release later in the summer.

Unily is an Experience Sponsor at this new conference organized by CMSWire and the Digital Workplace Group, which brings together the global community of intranet and digital workplace professionals. Taking place from the 19th until the 21st June at the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel in Chicago, Unily will demo the upcoming Summer Updates at its booth, which introduces game-changing features that transform the power customers hold to configure and customize their intranet, without the need for development. New enhancements to permissions also ensure users can consume and manage content on a need-to-know basis.

Unily to partner with Ellie Mae on stage at The Digital Workplace Experience

As well as showcasing new solution updates, Unily will be joined by Sara Holtz, Marketing, Communications and Brand Expert at Ellie Mae, the financial services software company that processes almost a quarter of U.S. mortgage applications. Ellie Mae will join Unily on stage at DWE to discuss how they worked to successfully implement a modern intranet that drives active engagement with 100% of employees. The session will take place on day 3 of the event at 9:45 - 11:00am.

About the Digital Workplace Experience Conference

The conference is produced by two leading organizations in the digital workplace experience industry - Simpler Media Group, publisher of the popular CMSWire website and Digital Workplace Group (DWG), strategic partner and digital workplace consultancy. The event content includes four digital workplace themes - informed by 15 years of DWG benchmarking and research, combined with CMSWire's deep expertise and diverse community of thought-leaders. Themes include culture and change, employee experience, intelligent workplace and strategy and governance.

About Unily

Unily is the award-winning intranet-as-a-service from award-winning consultancy BrightStarr. Designed from the ground up to improve organizational productivity, efficiency and engagement, Unily gives workforces the ability to communicate and collaborate from any device, anywhere. After a decade of custom intranet engagements, BrightStarr recognized that most organizations have similar core requirements. Unily incorporates them all-and much more-in a custom-built and standalone platform that can be deployed in weeks.

For more information visit www.unily.com.

