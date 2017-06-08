According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global aviation cargo management systems market is expected to reach USD 5.95 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of more than 12%.

This research report titled 'Global Aviation Cargo Management Systems 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global aviation cargo management systems market accounted a revenue of USD 3.31 billion in 2016. IATA's E-Freight is one of the major drivers featuring the growing adoption of electronic Air Waybill (e-AWB) among the aviation cargo stakeholders like carriers, ground handlers, and shippers. The prime focus of aviation agencies on developing dedicated cargo terminals has also contributed to the growth of aviation cargo management systems. Evolving trends like increasing preference for radio-frequency identification (RFID) technologies and innovations in application programming interface (API) platform will nurture the growth of the global aviation cargo management systems market.

Technavio's aerospace and defense research analysts categorize the global aviation cargo management systems market into the following segments by systems types. They are:

Warehouse and operation management systems

Freight information systems

Cargo screening systems

Warehouse and operation management systems

The aviation warehouse and operation management systems segment accounted for the majority of the overall market share in 2016, and the segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The key systems like freight transportation cost management systems, warehouse management systems, mobility solutions, logistics management solutions, and freight operational management systems are encompassed in this segment.

According to Avimanyu Basu, a lead commercial aviation research analyst from Technavio, "An effective cargo management system can help in transforming the conventional warehouse operations by establishing a connected logistics framework. Most of the warehouse management systems comprise tracking and reporting features that help in managing inventory, shipping, receiving, labor, rates, and billing processes

Freight information systems

Freight information systems help in establishing a centralized data warehouse that is used for collection, processing, and dissemination of a comprehensive cargo-related information to stakeholders. With a rise in air cargo activities, it is anticipated that the freight information management systems will also attain significant investments during the forecast period, which will help the market to maintain a stable growth rate.

"Cargo airlines have put special emphasize on adopting new generation information dissemination systems that can help the airlines to increase efficiency and ensure customer satisfaction. Similarly, there have been significant involvements of government agencies to bring more transparency in the air cargo-related information dissemination process," says Avimanyu.

Cargo screening systems

The global air cargo industry shows a robust growth trend, and to convert the growth into a sustained profit, the participants in the industry has been investing in efficient air cargo screening facilities and processes. Efficient air cargo screening systems are one of the major factors that help enhance the screening efficiency and reduce security threat.

The prevalent air cargo security threat globally is one of the prominent factors that necessitates more efficient and strict security measures for air cargo screening, thereby driving the global air cargo security and screening systems market.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

AKRB

CHAMP

Mercator

Sabre Airline Solutions

Wipro

