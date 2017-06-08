Force Protection Video Equipment (OTCQB:FPVD) announced today that the Amsterdam Police have begun implementing the LE50 HD body cameras for evaluation. These cameras were sold by our exclusive European distributor.

Force Protection Video LE50 cameras are rugged HD design which incorporates Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) made chips that allow cameras and other devices to record high definition video. Our cameras are state-of-the-art designs using the Ambarella chip design. The LE50 cameras are FCC, IC and Ce certified. These certifications help insure potential customers of the quality of our products. The added cost we absorbed in obtaining these certifications evidence our commitment to providing quality products that are accepted worldwide.

Paul Feldman the Company's CEO, stated, "We are hopeful the successful implementation of the LE50 by the Amsterdam Police is the first step in our international marketing of the Force Protection Body camera systems.

For more information on this story: https://nos-nl.cdn.ampproject.org/c/nos.nl/googleamp/artikel/2174285-amsterdamse-agenten- gaan-incidenten-filmen-met-bodycam.html

