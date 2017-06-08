ASHBURN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- Infomart Data Centers, a national wholesale data center provider, today announces it is nearing completion of the Phase I development of its Ashburn Facility. The fully completed development will bring 15 MW of premium capacity to the Northern Virginia market. The wholesale product has been designed for today's high density IT Operations that require maximum flexibility, scalability and efficiency.

Located at 22080 Pacific Boulevard in Sterling, VA, Infomart Ashburn is situated on one of the most connected properties in the Eastern United States. Formerly known as the Dulles Technology Center, this facility began what is now referred to as Data Center Alley, the world's largest concentration of colocation facilities as reported by Loudoun County's Department of Economic Development (DED). As a result, a high percentage of the world's Internet traffic passes through the region daily.

Of the projected 15 MW of capacity planned for Infomart Ashburn, Phase I will consist of 6 MW, split into three 2 MW suites. Each of the suites consists of a 10,000-square-foot wholesale data hall that will support a minimum of 2 MW of critical load with the ability to scale up to 600 watts per square foot for high-density deployments. Critical Power will be delivered to the data halls via 415V feeds to minimize line loss and allow for higher densities. The first of the data halls will be commissioned by August, with the next two following shortly thereafter.

Infomart Ashburn will feature true 2N+1 IT critical power redundancy, allowing for concurrent maintenance without interruption. The chilled water systems are designed to operate at maximum efficiency within the regional climate, but with lower risk due to chilled water storage. The PUE for Infomart Ashburn will be capped at 1.25, with annualized reconciliation in tenants' favor. Client deployments will further benefit by using hot aisle containment as well as ceiling and cold wall plenum. To provide maximum control and performance transparency, Infomart will share real-time metrics for PUE as well as mechanical and electrical infrastructure to the customer through a DCIM portal.

"Infomart Ashburn will be our most efficient and sustainable data center to date," shares John Sheputis, President, Infomart Data Centers. "Leveraging everything we've learned through a decade of innovation and 100% uptime, Infomart Ashburn has been meticulously designed for high performance IT operators that want maximum efficiency and tighter operating controls."

As a carrier-neutral facility, Infomart Ashburn will also feature dual Meet-Me Rooms with diverse network paths, as well as various facility amenities including office space, storage, staging and a common break room with courtyard. In addition, within 15 months of commissioning, the facility is set to achieve multiple certifications, including SSAE 16 Type I, SSAE 16 SOC 2 Type II, PCI DSS, HIPAA/HITECH, ISO 27001 and Uptime Institute's Management & Operations.

Infomart will be hosting a grand opening event for its Ashburn facility this fall. Sign up by clicking here to receive event logistics and data center construction progress updates as they become available.

To learn more about Infomart Ashburn, visit www.infomartdatacenters.com/locations/ashburn/.

About Infomart Data Centers

Founded in 2006, Infomart Data Centers (formerly Fortune Data Centers) is an award-winning industry leader in building, owning and operating highly efficient, cost-effective wholesale data centers. Each of its national facilities meet or exceed the highest industry standards for data centers in all operational categories of availability, security, connectivity and physical resilience.

Infomart Data Centers offers wholesale and colocation facilities in four markets throughout the United States: San Jose, Calif.; Hillsboro, Ore.; Dallas; and Ashburn, Va. For more information, please visit www.infomartdatacenters.com or connect with Infomart on Twitter and LinkedIn.

