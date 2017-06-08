sprite-preloader
FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, June 8

FirstGroup plc

8 June 2017

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Exercise and Sale to cover tax liability under the Long Term Incentive Plan 2014 ("LTIP 2014")

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the vesting of the LTIP 2014, Rachael Borthwick, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR"), exercised nil cost options over 22,643 ordinary shares of 5 pence each. Following the exercise, the PDMR sold 10,665 shares to cover Income Tax and National Insurance liabilities at a price of £1.402 per share.

The transaction took place in London (XLON) on 7 June 2017 and the Company was notified on 8 June 2017.

This notification is made under Article 19.3 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries:

Sarah Steadman

Share Schemes & Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 725 2731

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameRachael Borthwick
2 Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFirstGroup plc
b)LEI549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transactionExercise of LTIP 2014 award
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
NIL22,643
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
22,643
NIL
e)Date of the transaction7/06/2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transactionSubsequent sale of shares to cover Income tax and National Insurance liabilities.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.40210,665
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
£1.402
£14,952
e)Date of the transaction7/06/2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

