FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc

8 June 2017

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Exercise and Sale to cover tax liability under the Long Term Incentive Plan 2014 ("LTIP 2014")

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the vesting of the LTIP 2014, Rachael Borthwick, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR"), exercised nil cost options over 22,643 ordinary shares of 5 pence each. Following the exercise, the PDMR sold 10,665 shares to cover Income Tax and National Insurance liabilities at a price of £1.402 per share.

The transaction took place in London (XLON) on 7 June 2017 and the Company was notified on 8 June 2017.

This notification is made under Article 19.3 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries:

Sarah Steadman

Share Schemes & Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 725 2731

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them