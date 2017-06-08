Global Personal Care Ingredients Market 2017-2021: Growing Demand for Multi-Functional Products with Emphasis on the Growth of the Male Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global personal care ingredients market to grow at a CAGR of 5.83% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global personal care ingredients market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing demand for multi-functional products. The rising demand for multifunctional personal care products is an important driver of the global personal care ingredients market. Personal care and beauty products that offer multiple benefits are popular in the market, especially among consumers who have busy schedules and are cost conscious.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growth in the market for personal care products for male consumers. The men's grooming products is a market segment, which is showing huge potential in recent times. This is because increasing number of men are taking an interest in their appearance. This is leading several manufacturers to introduce formulations and product launches that would be suitable for men.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is intense competition among vendors. One of the major challenges that vendors face is sustaining and growing their market shares in a highly competitive market. The global personal care ingredients market consists of many companies producing a wide range of superior and innovative products on a global scale. It also consists medium and small-sized companies with limited product portfolios and geographical presence.

Key vendors



Ashland

BASF

Croda International

Dow Corning

Solvay

Other prominent vendors



Akzo Nobel

Aston Chemicals

Biosil Technologies

Clariant International

Eastman Chemical

Evonik Industries

Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology

J.M. Huber

Lonza Group

Momentive Performance Materials Holdings

Royal DSM

Stepan

Wacker Chemie



