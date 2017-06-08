sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
08.06.2017 | 17:16
PR Newswire

Global Personal Care Ingredients Market 2017-2021: Growing Demand for Multi-Functional Products with Emphasis on the Growth of the Male Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Personal Care Ingredients Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global personal care ingredients market to grow at a CAGR of 5.83% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global personal care ingredients market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing demand for multi-functional products. The rising demand for multifunctional personal care products is an important driver of the global personal care ingredients market. Personal care and beauty products that offer multiple benefits are popular in the market, especially among consumers who have busy schedules and are cost conscious.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growth in the market for personal care products for male consumers. The men's grooming products is a market segment, which is showing huge potential in recent times. This is because increasing number of men are taking an interest in their appearance. This is leading several manufacturers to introduce formulations and product launches that would be suitable for men.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is intense competition among vendors. One of the major challenges that vendors face is sustaining and growing their market shares in a highly competitive market. The global personal care ingredients market consists of many companies producing a wide range of superior and innovative products on a global scale. It also consists medium and small-sized companies with limited product portfolios and geographical presence.

Key vendors

  • Ashland
  • BASF
  • Croda International
  • Dow Corning
  • Solvay

Other prominent vendors

  • Akzo Nobel
  • Aston Chemicals
  • Biosil Technologies
  • Clariant International
  • Eastman Chemical
  • Evonik Industries
  • Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology
  • J.M. Huber
  • Lonza Group
  • Momentive Performance Materials Holdings
  • Royal DSM
  • Stepan
  • Wacker Chemie

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by product

Part 07: Market segmentation by application

Part 08: Market segmentation by retail format

Part 09: Geographical segmentation

Part 10: Key leading countries

Part 11: Decision framework

Part 12: Drivers and challenges

Part 13: Market trends

Part 14: Vendor landscape

Part 15: Key vendor analysis

Part 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qt7rml/global_personal


