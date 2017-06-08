SALT LAKE CITY, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- MasterControl Inc., a leading global provider of enterprise quality management system (EQMS) software solutions and services, will host the ASQ Salt Lake Section Annual Symposium on June 22, 2017 from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm. The symposium offers quality professionals, industry experts, and all interested parties in the region the opportunity to hear about the latest quality trends and to gain knowledge about the processes and tools that expedite quality management and help organizations save time, money, and resources.

"ASQ is the global leader in quality improvement and standards. Our annual symposium here in Salt Lake City is the biggest educational and professional development event for quality management professionals in Utah and the Intermountain West," said Paul Fields, chair of the Salt Lake Section of ASQ. "This year's symposium is bringing together nationally and internationally recognized experts in quality improvement across a broad spectrum of industries and disciplines."

"The symposium provides a fantastic opportunity for anyone interested in quality and quality management to learn about the latest industry and regulatory trends and best practices for quality compliance," noted Jared Evans, MasterControl professional instructor and lean processes coach. "It's also an excellent opportunity for quality professionals to network with industry experts."

Registration for the symposium is now open to the public via the ASQ Salt Lake Section website, but seats are limited. The fee to attend the event is $100, which includes a catered breakfast and lunch.

Event location:

MasterControl headquarters

Old Mill III

6350 South 3000 East

Salt Lake City, Utah 84121

Event date/time:

Thursday, June 22, 2017

7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

ASQ members who attend the symposium will receive a certificate for 1.0 recertification units (RUs) toward ASQ recertification.

Salt Lake City-based MasterControl provides integrated quality management software solutions that help companies automate and streamline their paper processes for increased efficiency and regulatory compliance. By centralizing and integrating quality processes, MasterControl's quality management software enables a company to effectively monitor and comply with today's increasingly complex and ever-changing global quality regulations, ISO standards, and industry best practices.

The "Managing the Lean Value Stream" track at the symposium will cover useful topics that will empower individuals to help build a "culture of excellence" throughout their organizations. Scheduled sessions will include:

Identifying and Eliminating the Eight Types of Waste ("Muda") in Your Business, presented by Jared Evans, MasterControl Professional Instructor and Lean Process Coach

How to Improve Quality by Applying Value Stream Thinking to Your Company's Communication Infrastructure, presented by Jared Evans

Value-Added Training: When to Streamline and When Not To, presented by Katie Pace, Instructional Designer and Curriculum Developer, MasterControl

Addressing ISO 9001:2015 Risk Management Requirements with Quality Management Software, presented by Roger Crist, Quality Director, Moxtek, Inc.

Solving Problems Using an A7 Flow, presented by Jared Evans

6S and Creating a Culture of Lean Within Your Company, presented by Jared Evans

About ASQ

ASQ provides the global community with the expertise, tools, and solutions to help organizations and individuals improve the products, services, and experiences we rely upon for our safety, health, and daily lives. Its mission is to increase the use and impact of quality in response to the diverse needs of the world. Founded in 1946, ASQ has been at the forefront of the quality movement. Its beginnings can be traced to the end of World War II, as quality experts sought ways to sustain quality improvement. The organization provides the quality community with training, professional certifications, and knowledge to a vast network of members of the global quality community.

The Salt Lake Section (0615) of ASQ primarily serves quality professionals in the Greater Salt Lake area, but welcomes anyone interesting in joining. The Salt Lake Section provides events that foster learning, growth, networking, and certification in all areas of quality.

About MasterControl

MasterControl Inc. produces enterprise software solutions that enable life science and other regulated companies to deliver life-improving products to more people sooner. MasterControl's integrated solutions securely manage a company's critical information throughout the entire product lifecycle while reducing overall costs and increasing internal efficiencies. More than 1,000 companies worldwide ranging from five employees to tens of thousands use MasterControl's suite of scalable cloud solutions for document management, quality management, electronic batch record management, supplier management, and clinical and regulatory information management. MasterControl solutions are known for being easy to implement, easy to validate and easy to use. For more information, visit www.mastercontrol.com.

Contact:

Tim Rush

Phone: 801-208-1100

Email: tim.rush@springboard5.com



