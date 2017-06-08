Degree and Williams Racing Go Behind the Scenes with Lance Stroll at the Formula 1 Grand Prix du Canada 2017

MONTREAL, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Degree and Williams Racing welcome Lance Stroll home to Canada with a consumer campaign to deliver a behind-the-scenes experience of the F1® race week

Degree has been behind the scenes with Lance Stroll in the build up to the FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX DU CANADA 2017. The week kicked off with a media event on Tuesday to welcome Lance home to Montreal and launch a campaign to bring an immersive experience to consumers and fans.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/521434/Lance_Stroll.jpg )



The week's activity brings together two brands, Degree and Williams Racing; showcasing the importance of teamwork in delivering success both on and off the track, in pressured environments.

From today consumers will be given the opportunity to engage in a racing experience on Crescent Street. With an immersive VR experience delivering the sensation of competing in a race and a full MotionSense® Pit Stop Challenge where over three days, consumers, celebrities and media alike will be invited to test their tire changing skills and gain an insight as to what it's like to be a member of the pit crew. Throughout the week consumers will have the chance to win an ultimate racing experience both at the activation booth and through a Jean Coutu partnership; visit DegreeDriveDubai.ca for more information on how to enter.

Degree has teamed up with Canadian retailer Jean Coutu to launch an innovative retail partnership. The Williams FW40 Formula One car will feature Jean Coutu's branding this race weekend. Promoting sales of Degree, the campaign will offer consumers to chance to win the ultimate VIP driving experience, "Drive In Dubai", by purchasing Degree product in store.

As part of the ambition to bring fans and consumers closer to the heart of F1®, and give an insight to the local driver Lance Stroll's homecoming, Degree is creating a behind-the-scenes film of Lance's homecoming race week experience. This content will launch on Sunday prior to the race, with a short teaser available today.

Lance said "I think there is a positive pressure racing at home, you have to focus on the fans and the positive energy that you receive from them, so far this week in Montreal it's been very positive and a good lead up to the Grand Prix. That's what I'm focusing my attention on and I'm looking forward to seeing some Canadian flags in the Grandstand this weekend. It's great that partners like Degree can bring a different view of that excitement to the fans through activity and content around the race."

ABOUT DEGREE & WILLIAMS RACING

In 2015 Unilever signed a multi-year partnership agreement with Williams Racing. The unique platform of Formula One provides large scale brand awareness for its leading performance deodorant brand Degree. Formula One creates opportunities to grow key business relationships and drive sales through compelling trade incentives. Furthermore Williams Advanced Engineering, the technology and engineering services business of the Williams Group, is working with Unilever to provide support in the areas of sustainability and efficiency.

ABOUT WILLIAMS RACING TEAM

Williams is one of the world's leading Formula 1 teams. It exists purely to race in the top echelon of motor racing, where it has been winning grands prix for more than three decades.

The Williams name has been synonymous with top-level motorsport since the 1960s. After running teams on the sport's nursery slopes, team patron Frank Williams founded Frank Williams Racing Cars in 1966 and entered F1 in 1969 with his friend Piers Courage behind the wheel.

Frank quickly earned a reputation as one of the industry's more determined individuals and, after selling his controlling interest in his original team, he established Williams Grand Prix Engineering with British engineer Patrick Head in 1977. They built their first car, the FW06, the following year and the team immediately went from strength-to-strength.

Williams has since won 16 FIA Formula One World Championship titles, nine for constructors and seven for drivers, andis the third most successful team on the grid.

