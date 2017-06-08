Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2017) - Today's buy recommendation comes from PI Financial, which has initiated coverage on Axion Ventures (TSXV: AXV). Analyst David Kwan gives the company a buy recommendation along with a speculative risk rating and a 12-month target of $1.15, a premium of 115% to the $0.50 price on May 31st, the day the report was issued.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which discusses this company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Axion" in the search box. It is also available for viewing on YouTube (click here).





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_zc7ay5wr/PI-Financial-has-initiated-coverage-on-Axion-Ventures-TSXV-AXV

The company completed a qualifying transaction with Capital Pool Company Capstream Ventures in May 2016 becoming an investment company focused on online video gaming and other IT sectors.

The company's major investment is in Axion Games, a video game developer that is close to launching its flagship game "Rising Fire". It also has investments in Innovega Inc. (a private display technology eyewear and contact lens company), Red Anchor Trading (a private British Virgin Islands company, which owns and operates the HotNow mobile application), and a joint venture with Thai conglomerate True Corp. to form True Axion Games Ltd.

According to Newzoo, global gaming revenues are expected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR to US$128.5 billion in 2020. Axion's target market, China, is now the largest globally and is expected to grow at an 8.2% CAGR to US$33.7 billion in 2020.

Tencent, the largest video gaming publisher worldwide has exclusive PC/online gaming rights to Rising Fire in China for five years. Rising Fire is expected to become one of Tencent's key FPS games, rivaling the hugely successful but aging game CrossFire.

Analyst David Kwan stated: "Axion Ventures is well on its way to becoming a leading global video game developer with a potential blockbuster game in Rising Fire, world class partners in Tencent and true Corp., and a rapidly growing pipeline of games that could drive exceptional growth well into the next decade. While there are elevated risks with the story, we believe the significant upside potential outweigh these risks and believe the stock looks very attractively valued."

The shares are currently trading at $0.60, well below the $1.15 price target, and with 237 million shares outstanding, the company is capitalized at $142 million.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.axionventures.com or contact John Todd Bonner, CEO, at 604-687-7767 or by email at contact@axionventures.com.

For more information about PI Financial or to obtain a copy of their research report, contact your nearest PI Financial office. Their branches are listed on their website at www.pifinancialcorp.com.

