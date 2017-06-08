SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- Virtual Instruments, the leader in application-centric infrastructure performance management, announced today its upcoming participation at Pure Accelerate 2017, taking place in San Francisco from June 12-14, 2017. Virtual Instruments will showcase and demo its app-centric IPM platform, VirtualWisdom, as well as its storage performance validation and analytics solution, Load DynamiX Enterprise, at booth #14. Also, attendees will have the opportunity to enter a giveaway for a chance to win an Amazon Echo on each day of the event.

"With the increased adoption of all-flash arrays as a key component of the hybrid data center, IT organizations need to ensure they are buying the optimal storage solutions for the constantly changing application workloads," said Len Rosenthal, CMO of Virtual Instruments. "As a result, the importance of storage performance validation testing and real-time infrastructure performance monitoring is rapidly increasing. IT organizations can't afford to over-provision their storage infrastructure or be blind to unpredictable application workload changes that lead to unplanned outages or slowdowns. With our App-centric IPM approach, we're empowering enterprises with essential insight into their virtual server, network and storage infrastructure within the context of supported applications, so they can unlock the full potential of their flash storage deployments."

Who: Virtual Instruments

What: Pure Accelerate 2017

When: June 12-14, 2017

Where: Booth #14 of the Pure Accelerate Expo Floor, Pier 70, 420 22nd St., San Francisco, CA 94107

Why: To demonstrate the business benefits your organization can realize by maximizing the performance, availability and utilization of your production storage infrastructure

At Virtual Instruments' booth #14, attendees will be able to see VirtualWisdom infrastructure performance monitoring in action to learn first-hand how to transform data into answers and actionable insights. Through demos of Virtual Instruments' Load DynamiX Enterprise solution, attendees will learn how to choose the best storage system for their application workloads and fully understand how application workload behavior affects the performance of their storage installations.

About Virtual Instruments

Virtual Instruments is the leader in application-centric infrastructure performance management. It provides comprehensive infrastructure instrumentation and performance analytics for enterprise data centers. The company's solutions give IT teams deep workload visibility and actionable insights into their end-to-end systems across the hybrid data center. Virtual Instruments empowers companies to maximize the performance, availability and utilization of their production IT infrastructure. Virtual Instruments has over 500 customers, including enterprise IT, cloud service providers and storage vendors. The privately held company is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. For more information, visit https://www.virtualinstruments.com.