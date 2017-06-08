Schibsted: Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Successful placement of new bond issue

Schibsted ASA has successfully completed a three tranche NOK 1,900 million senior unsecured bond issue. The net proceeds from the Bonds shall be employed for general corporate purposes, hereunder, partly refinancing of existing debt and acquisitions.

3Y floating rate note: NOK 1,000 m priced at 3m Nibor + 1.00 % p.a.

6Y floating rate note: NOK 600 m priced at 3m Nibor + 1.45 % p.a.

6Y fixed rate: NOK 300 m priced at 2.825 % p.a.

An application will be made for listing of the bond issues on Oslo Boers.

Contact persons:

Jo Christian Steigedal, Head of IR. Tel: +47 415 08 733

Catharina Thorenfeldt, Group Treasurer. Tel: +47 916 86 692

Oslo, 8 June 2017

SCHIBSTED ASA

Espen Risholm

IRO

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

