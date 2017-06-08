Conservative Party Has a 68% Chance of Forming a Government, up From 60% Before the Recent Terror Attack in London (on Saturday Evening, 3rd June 2017) - The Hunting Dynasty

LONDON, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In predicting an election outcome, a person's opinion on everyone else's vote is often more accurate than any other way of polling.

By using well-known, psychologically robust outcome-prediction techniques -the 'wisdom of crowds' and 'recognition heuristic' - we establish an accurate prediction of the chance of winning the UK general election on the 8th June 2017.

These psychologically robust techniques are rarely used in political polling.

We ran a website called http://idonotcarewhoyouvotefor.com with an Apester poll (common among online newspaper articles) and drove respondents via social media. Respondents were drawn from the author's Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn accounts. This snowball sampling was un-weighted.

Detail

1. Why did we want to know how the population thought everyone elsewould vote?

Your opinion on everyone else's vote is often more accurate than any other way of polling. In this regard we are using this question as a proxy forrecognition, andwisdom of crowds.

Recognition Heuristic

A sense of collective recognition was shown to allow for more accurate forecasts in many domains, including elections (Gassmeier & Marewski, 2011). As in many other areas of life, voters use heuristics to aid decision-making. For example, they take the electability of a candidate into account just as much as, or even more, their manifestos and ideology (Stone & Abramowitz, 1983). Using the recognition heuristic can also help ignorant voters to identify likely winners, or eliminate potential losers from consideration (Marewski et al., 2009, 2010).

Wisdom of crowds

The 'Wisdom of the crowds' was first investigated over 100 years ago by Francis Galton (1907). Over the years, it has been shown that averaging the predictions of many people significantly improves the forecasts about future or vague events, or unknown quantities - as well as election results (Sjoberg, 2009). Recognition heuristic could aid this phenomenon, that's why it is worth looking at them together.

2. Why didn't we want to knowpeople's specific voting intention?

Accuracy

Typical polls can be inaccurate for undecided or wavering voters because we (as individuals) don't have a way of controlling for our momentary political preferences or moods, and ignore the power of mere recognition, or the impact of explicit versus implicit attitudes and their importance in affecting (those of us who are) undecided voters.

Typical polls rely on intention-based election forecasts - simply asking who or what your vote will be. They are weighted in order to accurately represent the electorate. However, this intention-action gap delivers errors. Also, public expression of political affiliation -even to a stranger/poll -can be affected by the context and the people to whom one is asked to express a voting intention.

Oliver Payne, Founder of The Hunting Dynasty www.thehuntingdynasty.com - the agency that funded the research- and author on behaviour and environment says:

"Polling techniques have come under scrutiny recently for inaccuracy -the panic to find better techniques and the odd behaviour from polling companies to distance themselves from their own work ignores robust, repeatable, and accurate prediction techniques established by the psychological community long ago."

