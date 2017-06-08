Global $4.67 Billion Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market, 2021: Rising Concerns Over the Disposal of Brine Concentrates Into Oceans is Expected to Drive the Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The zero liquid discharge systems market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 4.67 Billion in 2016 to USD 6.88 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2016 to 2021
Rising concerns over the disposal of brine concentrates into oceans is expected to drive the zero liquid discharge systems market. Growing demand from the Latin America region from end-use industries such as energy & power is also expected to fuel the demand for zero liquid discharge systems.
The zero liquid discharge systems market has been segmented on the basis of system, process, end-use industry, and region. Based on system, the conventional ZLD system segment led the zero liquid discharge systems market in 2015, owing to its applications across various end-use industries. Based on process, the evaporation & crystallization segment formed the major share in zero liquid discharge systems market in 2015. Based on end-use industry, the energy & power segment led the zero liquid discharge systems market in 2015, owing to regulations prohibiting the discharge of concentrated effluents in water streams. Demand for fresh water and the implementation of stringent environmental regulations across the globe is driving the demand for zero liquid discharge systems.
The North America region led the zero liquid discharge systems market in 2015, which is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for zero liquid discharge systems from the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. High demand from end-use industries such as energy & power, chemicals & petrochemicals, and food & beverages are driving the growth of zero liquid discharge systems markets in these countries.
The capital expenditure (CAPEX) and operating expenses (OPEX) of zero liquid discharge systems are high.
Therefore, zero liquid discharge systems market growth is restrained due the high costs of installation and operation of the systems. In addition, lack of awareness regarding the disposal of wastewater concentrates in various regions, such as the Middle East & Africa and Latin America is a major challenge in the growth of zero liquid discharge systems market.
