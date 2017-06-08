PJSC PHOSAGRO - PhosAgro PDMR Shareholding Notice

For Immediate Release 8 June 2017

PhosAgro PDMR Shareholding Notice

Moscow - PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that it has been informed by Igor Antoshin that he has sold 1,000,000 shares in the Company.

Igor Antoshin currently owns 5,669,588 shares in the Company, which represents 4.38% of PhosAgro's share capital. This does not include 2,489,540 ordinary shares in the Company (1.92% of the share capital) that were transferred by Mr. Antoshin under a REPO deal on 21.12.2016.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Igor Antoshin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status A member of the Board of Directors b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC PhosAgro b) LEI 25340053KRUNNYUWF472 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares; release No.1-02-06556-A Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) RUB 2,262 1,000,000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 1,000,000 Price RUB 2,262,000,000 e) Date of the transaction 06 Jun 2017 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



Notes to Editors

PhosAgro is one of the leading global vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers. The Company focuses on the production of phosphate-based fertilizers, feed phosphate and high-grade phosphate rock (P 2 O 5 content of not less than 39%).

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe, the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock worldwide and the third largest MAP/DAP producer in the world (excluding China), according to Fertecon. PhosAgro is also one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia. It is Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate.

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, 33 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts ("GDRs") for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.